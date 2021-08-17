American Bar Association Elects Amy Shulman to the Labor and Employment Law Section Council

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outten & Golden, LLP is proud to announce that Amy F. Shulman was elected to the American Bar Association's Labor and Employment Law (LEL) Section Council. The ceremony took place Saturday, August 7, 2021, during the ABA's Annual Meeting.

"I am honored to join the Section's governing body," said Ms. Shulman, a partner in the New York office of Outten & Golden, the premier law firm representing employees, executives, and partners in employment litigation and transactional matters. "Giving back to the legal profession at the national level, especially the employment bar, is a tremendous privilege."

Specifically, Ms. Shulman will serve as a Council Member (Union & Employee), representing the LEL Section's constituency of employee-side and union-side employment attorneys. The Section has more than 20,000 members across the U.S. who represent all perspectives of labor and employment law, including management, union, plaintiff, neutral, and public.

A member of the firm's Individual Practice Area and the Executives and Professionals Practice Group, Ms. Shulman negotiates employment-related contracts, counsels employees involved in workplace disputes, and litigates employment law claims. She is co-chair of the Contracts and Executive Compensation Subcommittee of the LEL Section's Employment Rights and Responsibilities Committee (ERR), a member of the Law360 2021 Employment Editorial Advisory Board, and a member of NELA and its New York affiliate, NELA/NY. Her former leadership positions include co-chair of the ERR, co-chair of the Annual LEL Section Conference, co-chair of the LEL Section's Webinars Committee, coordinator for Whistleblower Programs and Litigation Programs for the Annual LEL Section Conferences, Secretary of NELA/NY, a member of the Advisory Board of the NYU Center for Labor and Employment Law, and president, vice president, and secretary of the New York Chapter of the Labor and Employment Relations Association.

"Amy continues to be the right person to speak on behalf of individual and union rights. She treats all who know her with dignity and respect, the tenets of the ABA and true leadership in our firm and our profession," said Outten & Golden partner Wendi S. Lazar, an ABA Margaret Brent Recipient, a former co-chair of the LEL's International Labor and Employment Law Committee and co-head of the firm's Individual Practice and the Executives and Professionals Practice Group.

"Outten & Golden has a long tradition of leadership positions within the Labor and Employment Law Section," said Adam T. Klein, the firm's managing partner, who has also held various ABA leadership roles. "We are proud of Amy and pleased to see her extend this legacy."

Outten & Golden LLP focuses on advising and representing individuals in employment, partnership, and related workplace matters both domestically and internationally. The firm counsels individuals on employment and severance agreements; handles complex compensation and benefits issues (including bonuses, equity agreements, and partnership interests); and advises professionals (including doctors and lawyers) on contractual issues. It also represents employees with a wide variety of claims, including discrimination and harassment based on sex, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, race, disability, national origin, religion, and age, as well as retaliation, whistleblower, and contract claims. The firm handles class actions involving a wide range of employment issues, including economic exploitation, gender- and race-based discrimination, wage-and-hour violations, violations of the WARN Act, and other systemic workers' rights issues.

Outten & Golden has nine practice groups: Executives & Professionals, Financial Services, Sex Discrimination & Sexual Harassment, Family Responsibilities & Disabilities Discrimination, Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ) Workplace Rights, Discrimination & Retaliation, Whistleblower Retaliation, Class & Collective Actions, and WARN Act.

Outten & Golden LLP has offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

For media inquiries, contact Managing Partner Adam T. Klein at (212) 209-0672.

SOURCE Outten & Golden LLP

Related Links

http://www.outtengolden.com

