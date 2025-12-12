American Bar Association Names Atticus 2025 Recipient of Louis M. Brown Award for Legal Access

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, the American Bar Association named Atticus , a hybrid tech company and public-interest law firm, the winner of the 2025 Louis M. Brown Award for Legal Access .

The ABA praised the company for its "outstanding delivery model" "to expand access to legal services for those of moderate income [...] in ways that are both remarkable and replicable."

Since its 2018 founding, Atticus has grown to represent more than 100,000 Americans each year, making it one of the largest law firms in the country by client impact and the fastest ever to achieve such scale. The firm helps Americans in crisis claim aid from government and insurance, with a focus on helping disabled Americans claim Social Security disability benefits. That program provides the same benefits seniors receive (a monthly payment and Medicare) to workers forced to retire early for medical reasons. Atticus has gotten claimants more than $4 billion in lifetime aid.

"Our clients have paid into America's safety net their whole lives, and it's meant to protect them in their moment of need," said Sam Byker, Atticus founder and CEO. "But red tape makes it so hard to claim aid that millions of deserving people give up and never get help. We're on a mission to change that, and we are grateful to the American Bar Association for their recognition and to our clients for their trust."

Atticus is the first "primary care" law firm: a one-stop shop for clients to learn what they are eligible for and get free advice on next steps (via mobile-friendly software , educational resources , and an in-house team of lawyers and paralegals). Based on individual needs, Atticus then places them with a highly vetted, deeply specialized local law firm. Atticus provides partner firms with software to power their practices and continues to serve as co-counsel to ensure clients have ongoing support and quality service at every step. Atticus makes money only when a client successfully claims aid, earning a regulated share along with its partner firms.

Atticus is a Certified B Corp and backed by top-tier investors including Google Ventures and Forerunner. The firm has served clients in every county in the United States and earned nearly 15,000 five-star customer reviews .

To learn more, visit Atticus.com .

