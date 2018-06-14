American Bar Association Section of Antitrust Law Names Kay Lynn Brumbaugh Co-Chair of the Consumer Protection Committee for 2018-2019 year

Kay Lynn joined GIACT in 2017 after more than 23 years in private law practice. As a member of GIACT's leadership team, Kay Lynn is responsible for overseeing GIACT's legal team. Kay Lynn previously served for four years as Co-Chair of the SAL Books and Treatises Committee.

"I am very proud to see Kay Lynn receive the appointment," said Melissa Townsley, CEO of GIACT. "This recognition from the SAL serves to further illustrate the great work that Kay Lynn has done in the leading professional organization in her legal field. GIACT values the work the Consumer Protection Committee does to promote scholarship and education in the area of consumer protection law."

The term of the appointment will be during the 2018-2019 ABA year.

SOURCE GIACT