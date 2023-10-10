American Bar Endowment names Dana Sturtz Hill as new Executive Director

CHICAGO, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bar Endowment (ABE) President Howard Vogel has announced that Dana Sturtz Hill is the Endowment's new Executive Director. Dana's proven leadership, expertise, and commitment to the American Bar family made her a clear choice for this pivotal role.

"Our Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Dana as our new Executive Director," said President Vogel. "With Dana at the helm of our public charity, the American Bar Endowment is poised for a period of innovation, enhanced member engagement, and strategic growth."

After starting her career in the insurance industry, Dana joined the American Bar Association (ABA) in 2016 to guide budgeting, financial analysis, and data strategy. She demonstrated a passion for elevating the Association's operations both financially and strategically. With her experience at the ABA and roots in the insurance industry, Dana brings a unique and forward-thinking perspective to the ABE.

"It's a privilege to join the American Bar Endowment," said Dana. "My time at the ABA showed me the value and power of the legal community. I am grateful for the opportunity to help drive the mission of the Endowment forward."

As Executive Director, Dana assists in guiding the Endowment in its efforts with New York Life and its insurance products; preserving and growing the Endowment's resources; and supporting the Endowment's grants program.

Vogel noted that "the ABE anticipates a bright future with Dana Sturtz Hill's guidance. In today's not-for-profit world, Dana's vision and analytical skills are golden."

Ms. Hill follows Joanne Martin, who provided more than fifty years of outstanding service to the American Bar community. The ABE Board extends its best wishes and thanks to Joanne for her successful and dedicated leadership.

About the American Bar Endowment (ABE)

Founded in 1942, ABE is a not-for-profit public charity that sponsors insurance plans exclusively for qualified attorneys. ABE provides grants to numerous organizations each year including pivotal entities like the ABA Fund for Justice and Education and the American Bar Foundation. With the grants to the ABA FJE, ABF and the Opportunity Grants program, the ABE fuels nation-wide justice initiatives in research, education, and public service.

SOURCE American Bar Endowment