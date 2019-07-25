American Bath Group Receives Nationally Acclaimed 'Partners of Choice' Award From David Weekley Homes

The "Partners of Choice" award recipients represent the top performers in the National Trading Partners Survey, the rigorous evaluation and communication platform that examines partner performance and provides feedback that challenges suppliers to execute at world-class levels. The National Trading Partners Survey appraises the builder's suppliers in the areas of reliability, timeliness, follow-through and other critical business areas. Twenty-one of more than 160 industry-diverse partners, including manufacturers, distributors and installers were awarded the "Partners of Choice" designation.

"The David Weekley Homes experience goes beyond our company, so we're continually challenging our National Trade Partners to meet the highest standards of quality and service, which allows us to offer a world-class experience for our homebuyers," said Schiegg. "American Bath Group has continually exemplified our standards across the board and we congratulate them on this well-deserved win."

Millie Scott, VP of Sales Builder Specification Group, commented, "We are honored to be named AA Partner of Choice in Quality and Service by our builder partner, David Weekley Homes. American Bath Group's mission is to Build a Better Bathware Industry by Driving Product Innovation, Pursuing Operational Excellence, and Focusing on the Experience and we are thrilled that David Weekley Homes has chosen us as their partner as we execute and live our mission each and every day. We share David Weekley Homes' passion and dedication to consistently deliver the highest level of service while delivering the highest quality products to our customers and their customers, the homeowners. We are honored to once again be recognized by David Weekley Homes and very proud to be their Partner of Choice."

About American Bath Group

Representing multiple industry-leading brands, American Bath Group is the largest manufacturer and provider of premium bathing fixtures to the North American market. It operates 24 manufacturing and distribution facilities in 14 states and provinces throughout the US and Canada. American Bath Group brands include Aquarius, Aquatic, Bootz, Clarion, Comfort Designs, Hamilton, MAAX, MAAX Spas and Swan. American Bath Group bathing products are distributed through thousands of plumbing wholesale distributors and retail outlets throughout North America. For more information about American Bath Group, visit us online at www.americanbathgroup.com.

About David Weekley Homes

David Weekley Homes, founded in 1976, is headquartered in Houston and operates in 20 cities across the United States. David Weekley Homes was the first builder in the United States to be awarded the Triple Crown of American Home Building, an honor which includes "America's Best Builder," "National Housing Quality Award" and "National Builder of the Year." Weekley has also appeared 13 times on FORTUNE magazine's "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list. Since inception, David Weekley Homes has closed more than 90,000 homes. For more information about David Weekley Homes, visit the company's website at www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

