AMERICAN BATTERY FACTORY PARTNERS WITH KAN BATTERY TO REFINE CELL PRODUCTION AND ENHANCE CAPABILITIES AHEAD OF U.S. LAUNCH

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Factory Inc. (ABF), an emerging battery manufacturer creating a domestic supply chain of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery cells in the United States, today announced its partnership with KAN Battery Co., Ltd. to develop a pilot line of battery cells at its facility and accelerate the process of bringing world-class technology and expertise to the United States. As part of the collaboration, ABF will secure training in the latest analytics and machining for its workforce, refine battery cell production and launch its subsidiary ABF China.

At the facility in China, ABF will work alongside KAN Battery to utilize an initial 1 GWh factory line for high-capacity prismatic cells offering 105 to 300 Ah outputs. The line, which covers 750,000 square feet, will enable the company to immediately start production at scale. As part of the partnership, the company will evolve its current battery chemistry for its UL-certified cells. By refining the production process while it prepares for the construction of its first gigafactory in Tucson, Ariz., ABF will be positioned to bring together everything from cutting edge manufacturing machining combined with the battery chemistry and business analytics to the U.S. at launch.

"From the beginning of our mission to build a domestic supply chain, we have recognized the need to draw on the best examples of battery manufacturing throughout the world," said Jim Ge, CEO of American Battery Factory. "Our partnership with KAN Battery is a manifestation of this, an opportunity to learn from world-class manufacturers and perfect our process ahead of our U.S. launch."

Along with overcoming a potential three-year scale up in the United States and essentially entering production now, these steps are also part of a natural progression toward onshoring a domestic supply chain of battery cells and will accelerate ABF's timeline to have the first phase of its U.S. gigafactory completed in the second half of 2026. The Tucson facility is on track to include the company's headquarters, a research and development innovation center and the initial 2 x 2 GWh factory module. ABF's battery cells will incorporate the safest chemistry and environmentally friendly design to last up to 10,000 life cycles/20-30 years on average.

"In reality, the United States is 10 years behind the leaders of battery cell production. To develop a domestic supply chain, we must work together with the best in the world," said John Kem, president of American Battery Factory. "Working with KAN Battery gives us an opportunity to bring expertise back to the United States and train U.S. workers with the best manufacturing and chemistry innovation available to date. This will help us leap forward, bringing our line of lithium iron phosphate prismatic cells to our U.S. gigafactory for full-scale production."

As a subsidiary, ABF China is focused on research and limited production using the 1 GWh factory line. The launch of the subsidiary is a significant step in the transition to domestic manufacturing and will validate the company's work moving forward while also enabling ABF to supply select battery cells to off-takers such as Lion Energy ahead of the full U.S. cell production.

KAN Battery and Lion Energy have been mutual partners for more than a decade. As Lion Energy continues to collaborate with ABF, since incubating the company, this partnership is an extension of existing relationships. At today's grand opening ceremony in China, leaders from ABF, Lion Energy and KAN Battery gathered to celebrate this continued partnership and lay out a roadmap for how they will coordinate moving forward.

"As part of the global energy transition, the battery industry is at a turning point with increased growth in the U.S. battery storage market than ever before," said Zheyu Jin, CEO of KAN Battery at the grand opening of the facility in China. "Working alongside American Battery Factory has been beneficial for all of us as we look to expand battery accessibility across the globe. We look forward to our continued collaboration with ABF China."

ABF is dedicated to making true energy independence a reality for the nation and plans to supply the demand for U.S.-made LFP battery cells deployed by battery pack integrators and energy storage solution providers across a range of markets including utilities, data centers, telecommunications, commercial/agricultural equipment, power tools, specialized markets and national defense requirements.

