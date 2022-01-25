American Battery Solutions introduces industry-leading Alliance™ I48-3.0 Lithium-Ion battery at the 2022 PGA Show

Manufactured in the USA, the I48-3.0, like all ABS batteries, offers automotive-grade systems design, engineering and validation, with AECQ-qualified components. ABS' wide range of lithium-ion solutions offer zero maintenance and long life both as aftermarket retrofits as well as designed-in OEM solutions.

About American Battery Solutions

ABS designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets primarily in North America and Europe. The team at American Battery Solutions Inc. includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry with decades of experience in designing, developing and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Those experts are now applying this experience to serve emerging and growing markets, concentrating on module production, pack assembly and customer integration.

ABS operates a 120,000 sq. ft. technical center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 sq. ft purpose-built state of the art battery manufacturing facility in Ohio. It employs more than 175 people in Michigan, Ohio, Texas and California.

SOURCE American Battery Solutions, Inc.