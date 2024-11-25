American Battery Solutions Powers Marine Travelift's New Electric Series Boat Hoists

LAKE ORION, Mich., Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions (ABS) has partnered with Marine Travelift to design, develop and manufacture the advanced battery technology powering its new Electric Series boat hoists. The 50BFMII (50MT capacity boat hoist) combines the innovation of ABS' electrification and the world-class functionality of Marine Travelift.

Marine Travelift’s new Electric Series boat hoists powered by American Battery Solutions (ABS).

"American Battery Solutions is committed to delivering electrification solutions that are not only technologically innovative, but also exceed their expectations for quality, performance and operational efficiency," said Subhash Dhar, Chairman and CEO of ABS. "The launch of Marine Travelift's new E-Series is a testament to the power of collaboration and reflects our shared dedication to innovation and sustainability."

The Marine Travelift E-Series hoist is powered by ABS' 700-volt battery system manufactured and assembled in the U.S., which supplies power to the hoist's hydraulic functions, delivering the optimal performance of traditional hoists without the emissions of a diesel engine.

The battery system powering the E-Series utilizes scalable DC fast-charging interfaces from on-road electric vehicles to safely charge the batteries and a full charge can be accomplished in an 8-hour period with the recommended 30kW high-speed smart charger.

All features available on Marine Travelift's diesel-powered boat hoists are also available in the new E-Series. The first E-Series machine is equipped with options such as electronic all-wheel steering, five-foot top beam extension, work/drive lights and 2-speed hoists to ensure the correct power requirement was chosen to accommodate all option configurations.

The E-Series machines utilize multiple layers of safety features from the moment the machine powered on, including high-voltage junction boxes, isolation monitor, fuses and grounding straps to ensure the operator and batteries are kept safe during every phase of operation. The batteries and electric motor are both regulated by a glycol cooling system to maintain a safe operating temperature in various conditions.

Visit marinetravelift.com to see how the new E-Series is revolutionizing the future of clean, efficient boat hoisting. To learn more about the battery system behind it, contact the experts at ABS .

About American Battery Solutions

American Battery Solutions (ABS) is a leader in designing, developing and manufacturing advanced battery systems for commercial, fleet, and industrial on- and off-road vehicles. A subsidiary of Komatsu America Corp., the Michigan-based manufacturer offers a comprehensive range of capabilities and services to support the development and production of lithium-ion battery systems at its headquarters and innovation center in Lake Orion, Michigan, and state-of-the-art battery manufacturing facility in Springboro, Ohio. From concept development and prototyping to validation and high-volume production, ABS works closely with customers to understand and deliver intelligent battery solutions assembled and manufactured in the USA to drive a sustainable and electrified future. Learn more at americanbatterysolutions.com .

SOURCE American Battery Solutions