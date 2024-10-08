American Battery Solutions Unveils Series and Parallel Configurations for Proliance Intelligent Battery Series™ T350-50 Intelligent Lithium-Ion Battery System

Increases voltage & flexibility for Commercial, Large Industrial Electric Vehicle Applications

Latest in a long line of ABS technology enhancements on display at The Battery Show in Detroit – Booth #4018

LAKE ORION, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Solutions (ABS), a leader in the design, development and manufacturing of advanced battery technology, announced today the development of series and parallel configurations for its Proliance high-voltage line of battery pack designs. This is ABS' latest expansion for the Proliance line, which services the rapidly growing fleet, commercial and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as the emerging marine EV market.

The T350-50 Series connection allows for increased overall voltage of the system while keeping the same capacity. This is ideal for applications requiring high voltage, such as electric buses and commercial vehicles. The T350-50 Series provides scalable and modular battery solutions that can be connected in series up to five sets of packs (708V / 520kWh) with an integrated high voltage front end with vehicle and charger interfaces.

The T350-50 Parallel configurations provide an increase in the overall capacity with the same voltage, extending driving range and allowing for more energy storage. T350-50 Parallel can be connected in parallel up to 10 packs (354V / 520kWh) with energy ranging from 50kWh-100's kWh for increased amp-hour capacity.

"These extensions of our popular T350-50 series meet a critical need for our customers looking for more power and flexibility in some of the most demanding energy applications," said Subhash Dhar, Chief Executive Officer of ABS. "They are the latest example of our industry-leading product design and manufacturing enabling us to expand the boundaries of Lithium-Ion battery performance and efficiency."

The Proliance battery offers a safe, high-energy density, long life solution at competitive market costs and will be on display in booth #4018 at The Battery Show 2024 in Detroit, Michigan from October 8 to 10.

Production of the series and parallel designs of the T350-50 electric vehicle battery packs will take place in the ABS' Springboro, Ohio Advanced Manufacturing Center.

All ABS high-voltage batteries are designed, tested, and manufactured to the latest standards and specifications for fleet, commercial, industrial, truck, marine, off-highway and automotive markets. ABS lithium-ion solutions offer zero maintenance and long life, both original equipment solutions.

About American Battery Solutions

American Battery Solutions designs and manufactures modular battery solutions for transportation, industrial and commercial markets. The team at ABS includes some of the most recognized battery systems experts in the industry, possessing decades of experience in designing, developing, and manufacturing high-volume advanced battery systems. Our experts are now applying this experience to the emerging and rapidly growing transportation segments, concentrating on module production, pack assembly, and customer integration.

ABS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Komatsu Ltd. through their U.S. group Komatsu America. With more than 300 employees, ABS operates a 120,000 sq. ft. technical center in Michigan and a dedicated 170,000 square foot State-of-the Art purpose-built battery manufacturing facility in Ohio.

Follow ABS on Twitter @ABS_Energy and on LinkedIn.

SOURCE American Battery Solutions