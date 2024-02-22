American Battery Technology Company Added to MSCI Micro-Cap Index

The company to engage members of the financial community and industry leaders in several upcoming investor conferences

RENO, Nev., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company, (ABTC) (NASDAQ:ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling is pleased to announce that MSCI has selected the company's shares for inclusion in its Global Micro-Cap Index. MSCI will be reweighting this index on February 29, 2024. A wide range of Micro-Cap ETF's follow this benchmark and may reweight their holdings over the coming weeks.

"The uplisting of ABAT shares to the NASDAQ exchange on September 21, 2023, was a needed step in a strategic move, demonstrating the company's commitment to expanding its reach in the capital markets," said ABTC CFO Jesse Deutsch. "Inclusion in this MSCI Index is a benefit of this initial move and the management team looks forward to continuing to educate investors through an active conference calendar over the coming weeks."

Members of the ABTC executive team to share industry insights on building the domestic supply chain for lithium-ion battery materials at industry conferences as noted below.

BMO Capital Markets' Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference

February 25 - 28, 2024

Hollywood, FL

CEO Ryan Melsert will attend BMO Capital Markets' investor event for the metals, mining, and critical materials industry. This leading annual conference, attended by global metals and mining industry leaders and institutional investors, features live discussions around leading issues affecting the industry. The conference is hosted by the BMO Capital Markets' Metals & Mining Equity Research team.

Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, Virtual

February 29, 2024

CEO Ryan Melsert will participate in a fireside chat with Baird Managing Director Ben Kallo as part of the Baird Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference. Baird's conferences have brought together senior executives from prominent global companies in targeted market sectors for more than five decades. Baird is an international financial services firm providing Private Wealth Management, Trust, Asset Management, Investment Banking, Capital Markets and Private Equity services.

Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC)

March 3 – 6, 2024

Toronto, Canada

Chief mineral resource officer Scott Jolcover will be participating in the PDAC conference. PDAC is the leading event for people, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. The conference consistently hosts 30,000 attendees from over 150 countries for its educational programming, networking events and business opportunities. This is the 92nd year of the conference.

36th Annual ROTH Conference

March 17 – 19, 2024

Dana Point, CA

CFO Jesse Deutsch will be participating in the 36th Annual ROTH Conference. The ROTH conference consists of 1-on-1, small group meetings, company presentations, fireside chats, and thematic/industry panels, by executive management from approximately 500 private and public companies.

For an updated list of company events, visit: www.investors.americanbatterytechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company