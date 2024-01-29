American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert Invited as Industry Expert to Discuss Solving Supply Challenges with Battery Recycling at Bloomberg New Energy Finance Summit

RENO, Nev., Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, will participate in the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Summit in San Francisco from Tuesday, January 30, 2024 – Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert to participate on the expert panel titled, "Can Battery Recycling Solve Supply Chain Challenges'' with industry leaders and moderated by BloombergNEF's Energy Storage Associate Andy Leach. The panel will discuss perspectives on the domestic scaling of battery recycling capacity and some of the biggest challenges that lie ahead.

Since 2008, the BNEF Summit has been convening leaders in energy, industry, transport, technology, finance, and government with the goal of generating ideas, delivering insight, and making the connections that help them formulate successful strategies, capitalize on technological change and shape a cleaner, more competitive future.

The ABTC team will be onsite to meet with representatives from industry leaders and partners, and Melsert will be joined at the conference by ABTC director of corporate development and strategy, Tony DiCenso, and ABTC director of investor relations Anthony Young.

For more information about this event, visit: BNEF Summit 2024.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries. Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

About Ryan Melsert

Ryan Melsert brings over twenty years of multidisciplinary expertise to his positions as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the American Battery Technology Company (ABTC). He has accelerated the company's rollout to commercializing technologies for its three business units, including lithium-ion battery recycling, the developing of lithium bearing resources, and the design and construction of lithium hydroxide refineries.

Melsert previously served as R&D Manager for Tesla's Gigafactory Battery Materials Processing group. He founded and led a cross-functional team of mechanical and chemical engineers who implemented first-principles design to develop novel first-of-kind systems for the extraction, purification, and synthesis of precursor and active battery materials. This development scope included the fundamental conceptual design, rigorous thermodynamic and process modeling, design and fabrication of bench-scale prototypes, construction and operation of integrated pilot systems, and implementation of commercial scale systems for the processing of battery materials.

He has a variety of publications and patents in his name and has served as the Principal Investigator for several US DOE supported renewable energy projects, including 4 grants while at ABTC. Melsert has also won innovation competitions, including the BASF Circularity Challenge in 2019 hosted to identify the most promising lithium-ion battery recycling technologies in the world. He was invited to join President Joe Biden and U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in awarding ABTC with a portion of the $2.8 billion in grants from the U.S. Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for projects to expand U.S. manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles and domestic mineral production.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company