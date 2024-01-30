American Battery Technology Company to Host Corporate Overview Presentation to Update Expanded Investment Community Following its Recent Listing on NASDAQ Exchange

American Battery Technology Company

30 Jan, 2024, 09:24 ET

Presentation to address inquiries commonly received by institutional investor community since NASDAQ listing

RENO, Nev., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its first-of-kind low-cost and low-environmental impact technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, to host a company overview presentation on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, from 2:00 p.m.4:00 pm ET to introduce new members of the expanded investment community to the company.

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert, joined by CFO Jesse Deutsch and director of Investor Relations Anthony Young, will provide a company overview and answer Analyst questions.

Those interested in viewing the Livestream can visit: American Battery Technology Company Livestream January 2024.

About American Battery Technology Company 
American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries.  Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company") management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks and uncertainties related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company

