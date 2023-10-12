American Battery Technology Company to Serve as Lithium-Ion Battery Recycler for National Mail-In eWaste Program

News provided by

American Battery Technology Company

12 Oct, 2023, 09:17 ET

  • Pyxera Global and Terra's Done with It program have launched a pilot program, sponsored by FedEx, to test the viability of recovering used electronics (e-waste)

  • American Battery Technology Company to recycle lithium-ion batteries recovered from this pilot program and support blueprints for nationwide collection and recycling programs

RENO, Nev., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, is pleased to serve as the lithium-ion battery recycler for Pyxera Global and Terra's Done with It pilot program, sponsored by FedEx, to test the viability of recovering used electronics (e-waste).  The pilot program aims to develop circular business models for the logistics industry.

Continue Reading
American Battery Technology Company is pleased to serve as the lithium-ion battery recycler for Pyxera Global and Terra’s Done with It pilot program, sponsored by FedEx, to test the viability of recovering and recycling used electronics (e-waste).
American Battery Technology Company is pleased to serve as the lithium-ion battery recycler for Pyxera Global and Terra’s Done with It pilot program, sponsored by FedEx, to test the viability of recovering and recycling used electronics (e-waste).

"Consumer electronics are notoriously difficult to efficiently collect, aggregate, and recycle," stated Ross Polk, American Battery Technology Company's director of business development.  "We are excited to support this collection and recycling program, thanks to Pyxera, FedEx, and project partners. By removing barriers around cost and collection for consumers, ABTC aims to increase the amount of batteries entering the closed-loop supply chain in the United States."

Residents of the continental U.S. wishing to donate their laptops and tablets may request a free FedEx shipping label and donation instructions by visiting the Done with It (Powered by Evercycle) website.  The pilot program will accept items through December 15, 2023.

TERRA's Done with It mail-in recycling program will facilitate the nationwide collection of laptops and tablets and will direct the donated devices to a secure FedEx facility located in middle Tennessee. To protect donor privacy, every device will have its internal memory wiped and/or physically destroyed in accordance with the R2v3 certification standards.

If a donated device is repairable, it will be sent to Electronics Recycling Solutions (ERS), a Nashville-area social enterprise that is also R2v3-certified and dedicated to training adults with developmental disabilities in high-demand repair skills. If the device cannot be fixed, it will be broken down and its component parts harvested for recycling. In particular, the batteries will be sent to ABTC, which will recover the materials necessary for a domestic battery metals supply chain, powering electric vehicles.

The lithium-ion batteries will be recycled at ABTC's commercial-scale, lithium-ion battery recycling facility located in the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Nevada.

About American Battery Technology Company 
American Battery Technology Company (ABTC), headquartered in Reno, Nevada, has pioneered first-of-kind technologies to unlock domestically manufactured and recycled battery metals critically needed to help meet the significant demand from the electric vehicle, stationary storage, and consumer electronics industries.  Committed to a circular supply chain for battery metals, ABTC works to continually innovate and master new battery metals technologies that power a global transition to electrification and the future of sustainable energy.

Forward-Looking Statements  
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release. 

SOURCE American Battery Technology Company

Also from this source

American Battery Technology Company Announces Start of Operations at its Commercial-Scale, Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Nevada

American Battery Technology Company Announces Start of Operations at its Commercial-Scale, Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Facility in Nevada

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies...
American Battery Technology Company Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2023

American Battery Technology Company Announces Annual Shareholders' Meeting for FY2023

American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Consumer Electronics

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.