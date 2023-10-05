AMERICAN BATTLEFIELD TRUST SECURES OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE CRITICAL PART OF GETTYSBURG FIRST DAY BATTLEFIELD

News provided by

American Battlefield Trust

05 Oct, 2023, 12:40 ET

National nonprofit working to complete preservation campaign begun nearly 15 years ago

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Battlefield Trust has launched a $3 million national fundraising campaign to acquire the remainder of the former Gettysburg Country Club and remove modern structures, continuing a preservation process begun nearly 15 years ago in partnership with The Conservation Fund and National Park Service. Thanks to a generous major donor and other considerations extending the window for payment, the Trust seeks to raise $375,000 in private gifts by November 20, when it takes ownership of the property.

Located along the Chambersburg Pike between McPherson Ridge and Herr's Ridge, and just past Willoughby's Run, this 15-acre property saw the battle's first true bloodletting on July 1, 1863. The land was slated for intense development last summer but won a reprieve following significant local opposition. Denied permits for a sprawling apartment complex, the landowner appealed the decision but gave preservation groups an opportunity to purchase the property.

The preservation journey began in mid-2008, when the Gettysburg Country Club declared bankruptcy after decades in operation. A sheriff's sale failed to find a buyer and it was acquired by a housing developer. Working behind the scenes, in March 2011, The Conservation Fund, assisted by the Trust and other allied organizations, transferred 95 acres of former golf course to the National Park Service.

However, the portion with of the site with modern buildings and amenities was not included in that transaction and remained vulnerable. The looming threat came to a head last summer, with plans presented for a large-scale apartment complex. Local residents and preservation advocates came out in force, and the local Board of Supervisors denied permit approval. Although the developer appealed that ruling and worked to address the specific issues raised in the process, the door was open for preservation discussions.

Through a series of good-faith negotiations, the Trust and the developer were able to reach mutually agreeable terms for the Trust's purchase of the land in collaboration with other preservation allies. After taking ownership of the property in November, the Trust will also begin envisioning a landscape restoration plan that removes intrusive 21st century elements but retains the older clubhouse leased by the Gettysburg Day Spa, which will continue operating.

Cumulatively, the Trust has helped protect nearly 1,240 acres across the Gettysburg Battlefield and made significant investments in landscape restoration and place-based interpretation. Learn more on the Trust website. 

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened at those sites and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 57,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War across 155 sites in 25 states. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

(High-res images and maps available on request)

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust

Also from this source

AMERICAN BATTLEFIELD TRUST LAUNCHES ANIMATED MAP COVERING AMERICA'S WARS FROM 1754 TO 1945

AMERICAN BATTLEFIELD TRUST'S 27TH ANNUAL PARK DAY FOSTERS APPRECIATION OF NATION'S HISTORIC SITES

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.