AMERICAN BATTLEFIELD TRUST SECURES OPPORTUNITY TO SAVE CRITICAL PART OF GETTYSBURG FIRST DAY BATTLEFIELD

National nonprofit working to complete preservation campaign begun nearly 15 years ago

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Battlefield Trust has launched a $3 million national fundraising campaign to acquire the remainder of the former Gettysburg Country Club and remove modern structures, continuing a preservation process begun nearly 15 years ago in partnership with The Conservation Fund and National Park Service. Thanks to a generous major donor and other considerations extending the window for payment, the Trust seeks to raise $375,000 in private gifts by November 20, when it takes ownership of the property.

Located along the Chambersburg Pike between McPherson Ridge and Herr's Ridge, and just past Willoughby's Run, this 15-acre property saw the battle's first true bloodletting on July 1, 1863. The land was slated for intense development last summer but won a reprieve following significant local opposition. Denied permits for a sprawling apartment complex, the landowner appealed the decision but gave preservation groups an opportunity to purchase the property.

The preservation journey began in mid-2008, when the Gettysburg Country Club declared bankruptcy after decades in operation. A sheriff's sale failed to find a buyer and it was acquired by a housing developer. Working behind the scenes, in March 2011, The Conservation Fund, assisted by the Trust and other allied organizations, transferred 95 acres of former golf course to the National Park Service.

However, the portion with of the site with modern buildings and amenities was not included in that transaction and remained vulnerable. The looming threat came to a head last summer, with plans presented for a large-scale apartment complex. Local residents and preservation advocates came out in force, and the local Board of Supervisors denied permit approval. Although the developer appealed that ruling and worked to address the specific issues raised in the process, the door was open for preservation discussions.

Through a series of good-faith negotiations, the Trust and the developer were able to reach mutually agreeable terms for the Trust's purchase of the land in collaboration with other preservation allies. After taking ownership of the property in November, the Trust will also begin envisioning a landscape restoration plan that removes intrusive 21st century elements but retains the older clubhouse leased by the Gettysburg Day Spa, which will continue operating.

Cumulatively, the Trust has helped protect nearly 1,240 acres across the Gettysburg Battlefield and made significant investments in landscape restoration and place-based interpretation. Learn more on the Trust website.

The American Battlefield Trust is dedicated to preserving America's hallowed battlegrounds and educating the public about what happened at those sites and why it matters today. The nonprofit, nonpartisan organization has protected more than 57,000 acres associated with the Revolutionary War, War of 1812 and Civil War across 155 sites in 25 states. Learn more at www.battlefields.org.

(High-res images and maps available on request)

SOURCE American Battlefield Trust