American bespoke Coaching and Psychiatry practice The Open Sea Institute showcased in new book to celebrate 120 years of Rolls-Royce

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The name Rolls-Royce has always been synonymous with the very best in luxury and motoring. It is only appropriate, then, that one of the oldest and most prestigious car clubs, the International Club for Rolls-Royce and Bentley Enthusiasts (or the RREC, as it is known) has announced the launch later this year of a high-end book entitled 120 Years of Rolls-Royce, celebrating the landmark anniversary of the "world's best car".

Produced in partnership by the RREC and publisher St James's House, the beautifully designed book presents the past, present and future of Rolls-Royce, exploring its storied history, its current record-breaking success and its pioneering work into the luxury driving experience of tomorrow, as represented by the newest model to grace the marque's stable, the all- electric Spectre.

To resonate with the book's theme of industry excellence, 120 Years of Rolls-Royce also features a carefully curated selection of sophisticated brands, providing readers with an elegant lifestyle guide to a world of luxurious products, experiences and services.

One of the profiled brands is the innovative psychiatry and coaching practice, The Open Sea Institute (OSI). Drs Denise and Louis Joseph apply their wealth of experience, insight and knowledge to provide "OSI-type therapies" to individuals across the globe. These therapies are physically non-invasive methodologies designed for efficient access to the more abstruse regions of the mind responsible for gene expression, cellular health, ageing, long-term behaviour change, self-esteem, purpose and internal balance.

Richard Freed, founder of St James's House, says: "The committee here at St James's House has selected OSI as a partner for the RREC publication marking the 120th anniversary of Rolls-Royce due to the company's innovative approach and good editorial fit."

Richard continues: "The values and style that characterise OSI's approach to coaching, psychiatry and health highlight its commitment to excellence, and it will undoubtedly be a major part of this project's ongoing success."

Editor notes: 120 Years of Rolls-Royce is due to be launched at Grosvenor House in central London on 10 December 2024. For further information about this project, please contact [email protected]. For more information about The Open Sea Institute, please contact [email protected] or visit opensea.institute

