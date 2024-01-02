American Bible Society Introduces Dr. Jennifer Holloran as President & CEO

American Bible Society

02 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

Holloran brings decades of experience in global movement to expand Bible access and engagement

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of American Bible Society today introduced Dr. Jennifer Holloran as the new president and CEO of ABS. Dr. Holloran joins American Bible Society after 22 years in various leadership roles at Wycliffe Bible Translators USA, most recently as chief operating officer.

"While we are continuing to support the essential work of Scripture translation, ABS must also develop new ways to make the Bible available to every person in a language and format each can understand and afford – so all people may experience its life-changing message," said ABS Board Chair Katherine Barnhart. "Jennifer Holloran brings a unique combination of professional experience, servant-leadership mentality, deep passion for the Bible, and great energy for pursuing innovation that together will ensure American Bible Society remains nimble and impactful in this next phase of its work."

"American Bible Society is well positioned to come alongside the global Church in helping people understand the Word, grow deep roots, and truly become hearers and doers of the Word that produce fruit," said Dr. Holloran. "I'm excited to bring a fresh perspective to leading this historic organization as it continues to adapt to cultural and technological trends that create significant new challenges and thrilling opportunities."

Dr. Holloran becomes the first female president in American Bible Society's 207-year history at a time when ABS' own State of the Bible report has illuminated a rapid decline in Bible engagement in the United States. Rapidly emerging technologies and other disruptions require American Bible Society to be nimble in responding to these trends by finding, fostering and furthering innovations in Bible access and engagement.

As COO of Wycliffe USA, Dr. Holloran oversaw Wycliffe USA's global operations, including field partnerships, church engagement, finances, human resources, marketing and communications, development, and technology. Dr. Holloran previously served as Wycliffe USA's chief human resources officer, among other roles. She has also served on the boards of numerous organizations working to expand access to and engagement with the Bible, including Missio Nexus, Mission Aviation Fellowship USA, and Partners International. In addition to her professional experience, Jennifer brings a strong educational pedigree, holding a doctorate in strategic leadership from Regent University and an MBA and BA from the University of Central Florida.

"Jennifer is an exceptional leader whose strategic vision and steadfast commitment to Wycliffe's vision and mission have significantly shaped our organization," said Dr. John Chesnut, president and CEO of Wycliffe Bible Translators USA. "Her innovative approach and ability to connect well with our global team and partner organizations have made a profound impact on the efforts of Bible translation, and we look forward to working with the American Bible Society under her capable leadership."

Dr. Holloran's hiring concludes a more than yearlong search process by the Board's Presidential Search Committee. Andrea McDaniel Smith, a partner at CarterBaldwin Executive Search, provided key support to the Board throughout the process.

About American Bible Society

Since 1816, American Bible Society has worked to make the Bible available to every person in a language and format each can understand and afford, so all people may experience its life-changing message. One of the nation's first and most enduring ministries, today's American Bible Society provides resources across a variety of platforms, enabling first-time readers and seasoned theologians alike to engage with the best-selling book of all time. For more information, visit AmericanBible.org.

