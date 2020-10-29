American Biomedical Group Inc. begins distributing the American Vent Free source control face mask

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- American Biomedical Group has begun selling the American Vent Free face mask (AVF) based upon the guidelines established by the United States Food & Drug Administration's Emergency Use Authorization for source control face masks. The AVF is 100% Made in the USA.

The company's president, James K. Burgess III, says "This is an important day for us because we can begin to get America back to work. We knew after our Kickin' COVID-19 event we needed to release this mask to our distributors immediately. This is a great mask. It is comfortable, reusable, easy to maintain and cost effective. We are selling through authorized distributors."

American Biomedical Group has been evaluating these source control face masks with a small group of medical professionals in a push to meet anticipated market demand. ABGI has been authorizing distributors to expand its distribution channel into markets seeking these source control face masks.

The AVF's semi-rigid shield serves two purposes (1) holds a cloth cartridge in the correct position between the wearer's nose & mouth and (2) the soft, synthetic seal forms an airtight barrier between wearer's face and the shield. The basic kit ships with a comfortable elastic headband. The cloth cartridge retainer ring allows the cartridge to be easily inserted and removed with a 'click'. Different colored cloths are available.

The AVF mask, its components and cartridges are manufactured in FDA inspected facilities. The cloth has been tested to offer better breathing than hard to find N95 PPE face masks. All components are easily washed in a sink with dish soap. All components are recyclable. Every starter kit includes a convenient carrying case.

The AVF may help in preventing or slowing the spread of COVID-19. AVF face masks are to be worn for source control only, including in the healthcare setting. AVF face masks should NOT be used in place of surgical masks or filtering facepiece respirators to provide protections such as: liquid barrier protection, antimicrobial or antiviral protection, prevention, or reduction, respiratory protection, particulate filtration, or protection in high-risk aerosol generating procedure.

A video of the mask in operation is available on YouTube https://youtu.be/h8HmmCHDe2M

For more information please visit www.abgi.net or call 800-759-ABGI(2244).

