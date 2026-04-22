American Bitcoin Completes Energization of ~11,298 Additional ASICs at Drumheller Site, Adding ~3.05 EH/s to Operational Fleet

Owned fleet now stands at ~89,242 miners at ~28.1 EH/s with an average efficiency of ~16.0 J/TH, reinforcing the Company's position as a disciplined, low-cost Bitcoin accumulator.

MIAMI, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) ("American Bitcoin" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin accumulator, today announced the completion of the energization of ~11,298 Bitcoin miners at the Drumheller site. The miners, which were purchased earlier this year, are now fully deployed, contributing an incremental ~3.05 exahash per second ("EH/s") at an efficiency of ~13.5 joules per terahash ("J/TH") to the Company's operational fleet.

Following energization, American Bitcoin's owned fleet now consists of ~89,242 miners deployed at ~28.1 EH/s with an average efficiency of ~16.0 J/TH.¹

"Scaling hashrate is one of the ways we strengthen our position in Bitcoin. Bringing these miners online at Drumheller reflects exactly how we intend to lead: moving quickly, allocating capital with discipline, and growing our Bitcoin exposure efficiently at institutional scale," said Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at American Bitcoin.

"This deployment reflects our operating model in practice, turning execution and efficiency gains into lower-cost Bitcoin accumulation for shareholders," said Matt Prusak, President of American Bitcoin.

The Drumheller energization represents the operational completion of a fleet expansion first announced on March 3rd, 2026. By bringing these high-efficiency miners online, the Company continues to execute on its core business model: accumulating Bitcoin at a cost below spot prices through disciplined mining operations, optimized energy costs, and efficient hardware deployment. American Bitcoin remains focused on its objective to continue growing Bitcoin holdings per share.

1Owned fleet represents the total number of Bitcoin miners and aggregate hashrate owned by the Company, including units that may not currently be operational or energized at an operating site. Operational fleet represents the total number of Bitcoin miners and aggregate hashrate currently operational and energized at the Company's operating sites. Following this energization of the additional miners, the Company's operational fleet consists of ~58,999 miners representing ~25.0 EH/s at an average efficiency of ~14.1 J/TH.

About American Bitcoin Corp.

American Bitcoin Corp., a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., is a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure platform. The Company delivers institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin through an industry-first business model that integrates scaled self-mining operations with disciplined accumulation strategies. For more information, visit abtc.com and follow the Company on X at @ABTC.

Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications

The Company expects to make available on its website and/or official social media channels certain materials and updates designed to accompany the discussion of its results, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data, including regarding its Bitcoin holdings and related performance metrics. For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, abtc.com/investors, and its social media accounts, including on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The Company uses its website and social media accounts as primary channels for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the Company's fleet economics, efficiency, hashrate, operational performance, Bitcoin accumulation strategy, as well as the Company's future business strategy, competitive strengths, expansion, and growth of the business and operations more generally.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the price of Bitcoin and concentration of Bitcoin holdings; failure to grow hashrate; the purchase of miners; competition from other methods of investing in Bitcoin; uncertainty in the development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; reliance on third-party mining pool service providers; hedging transactions; Bitcoin halving events; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger transactions; dependence on Hut 8; liquidity constraints and failure to raise additional capital; failure of critical systems; competition from current and future competitors; changes in leasing arrangements; hazards and operational risks; electrical power requirements; geopolitical, social, economic, and other events and circumstances; cybersecurity threats and breaches; Internet-related disruptions; dependence on key personnel; having a limited operating history; rapidly changing technology; predicting facility requirements; acquisitions, strategic alliances or joint ventures; operating and expanding internationally; legal, regulatory, governmental, and technological uncertainties; physical risks related to climate change; involvement in legal proceedings; stock price volatility; the Company's multi-class capital structure and status as a controlled company; and other factors that may affect the future business, results, financial position and prospects of the Company. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

SOURCE American Bitcoin Corp.