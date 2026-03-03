American Bitcoin Expands Mining Capacity by an Anticipated 12% in EH/s with 11,298 Additional ASICs

Additional ASICs expected to add ~3.05 EH/s at ~13.5 J/TH, increasing its total owned fleet to ~28.1 EH/s at an average efficiency of ~16.0 J/TH across 89,242 miners.

After mining Bitcoin at a 53% discount relative to spot prices in Q4 2025, this fleet expansion reinforces American Bitcoin's disciplined focus on maximizing Bitcoin accumulation at a structural advantage.

MIAMI, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) ("American Bitcoin" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin accumulator, today announced the purchase of 11,298 Bitcoin miners, adding an incremental ~3.05 exahash per second ("EH/s") at an efficiency of ~13.5 joules per terahash ("J/TH") to the Company's fleet. Following this purchase, American Bitcoin's fleet will expand to 89,242 miners, representing ~28.1 EH/s of owned capacity1 at an average efficiency of ~16.0 J/TH. The machines are expected to be delivered and deployed in March 2026 at the Drumheller site.

"As Bitcoin matures, the priority is clear: grow American-owned, professionally operated hashrate," said Eric Trump, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at American Bitcoin. "That's how we protect the network, drive innovation, and lead the future of Bitcoin in America."

"Every decision we make is oriented around maximizing Bitcoin accumulation," said Matt Prusak, President of American Bitcoin. "That's the discipline our shareholders should expect from us."

American Bitcoin's mining operations serve as the foundational layer of the Company's business model: accumulating Bitcoin at a cost below spot prices. The Company's fleet strategy is centered on deploying high-efficiency hardware, optimizing energy costs, and maintaining the flexibility to scale operations in response to evolving network and market conditions. By deploying high-efficiency hardware, the Company seeks to produce Bitcoin at a structurally advantaged cost basis and strengthen its position as a long-term Bitcoin accumulator. The Company remains focused on its core objective: growing Bitcoin holdings per share through disciplined mining operations and prudent capital allocation.

1 Owned fleet represents the total number of Bitcoin miners and aggregate hashrate owned by the Company, including units that may not currently be operational or energized at an operating site.Operational fleet represents the total number of Bitcoin miners and aggregate hashrate currently operational and energized at the Company's operating sites. Upon energization of the additional miners, the operational fleet will be comprised of 58,999 miners deployed at ~25.0 EH/s with efficiency of ~14.1 J/TH.

About American Bitcoin Corp.

American Bitcoin Corp., a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., is a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure platform. The Company delivers institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin through an industry-first business model that integrates scaled self-mining operations with disciplined accumulation strategies. For more information, visit abtc.com and follow the Company on X at @ABTC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, which statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Examples of forward-looking statements, including, but are not limited to, statements relating to the delivery and deployment of the Company's purchased miners, including the timing, expected improvements to fleet economics, efficiency and hashrate, financing flexibility, as well as the Company's future business strategy, competitive strengths, expansion, and growth of the business and operations more generally.

Forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact, but instead represent management's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events based on certain material factors and assumptions at the time the statement was made. While considered reasonable by the Company as of the date of this press release, such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the price of Bitcoin and concentration of Bitcoin holdings; failure to grow hashrate; the purchase of miners; competition from other methods of investing in Bitcoin; uncertainty in the development and acceptance of the Bitcoin network; reliance on third-party mining pool service providers; hedging transactions; Bitcoin halving events; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger transactions; dependence on Hut 8; liquidity constraints and failure to raise additional capital; failure of critical systems; competition from current and future competitors; changes in leasing arrangements; hazards and operational risks; electrical power requirements; geopolitical, social, economic, and other events and circumstances; cybersecurity threats and breaches; Internet-related disruptions; dependence on key personnel; having a limited operating history; rapidly changing technology; predicting facility requirements; acquisitions, strategic alliances or joint ventures; operating and expanding internationally; legal, regulatory, governmental, and technological uncertainties; physical risks related to climate change; involvement in legal proceedings; stock price volatility; the Company's multi-class capital structure and status as a controlled company; and other factors that may affect the future business, results, financial position and prospects of the Company. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described above can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, the proxy statement/prospectus filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on July 31, 2025, in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on September 3, 2025 and in other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC.

SOURCE American Bitcoin Corp.