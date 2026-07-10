American Bitcoin Schedules Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

MIAMI, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American Bitcoin Corp. (Nasdaq: ABTC) ("American Bitcoin" or the "Company"), a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure backbone, today announced it will release earnings for the second quarter of 2026 before the market opens on August 3, 2026. The Company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date: Monday, August 3, 2026

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

To register for the webcast, use the following link: https://app.webinar.net/rdvyK8BnjWN. To join by telephone, dial 1 (888) 880-3330 ten minutes prior to the start time to allow time for registration. International callers may dial 1 (646) 357-8766.

Supplemental Materials and Upcoming Communications

The Company expects to make available on its website and/or official social media channels certain materials and updates designed to accompany the discussion of its results, along with certain supplemental financial information and other data, including regarding its Bitcoin holdings and related performance metrics. For important news and information regarding the Company, including investor presentations and timing of future investor conferences, visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, abtc.com/investors, and its social media accounts, including on X, Instagram, and LinkedIn. The Company uses its website and social media accounts as primary channels for disclosing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.

About American Bitcoin

American Bitcoin Corp., a majority-owned subsidiary of Hut 8 Corp., is a Bitcoin accumulation platform focused on building America's Bitcoin infrastructure platform. The Company delivers institutional-grade exposure to Bitcoin through an industry-first business model that integrates scaled self-mining operations with disciplined accumulation strategies. For more information, visit abtc.com and follow the Company on X at @ABTC.

SOURCE American Bitcoin Corp.