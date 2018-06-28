American Block Appoints Randy Little As Division Manager To New 20,000 Square Foot OKC Service Center

"I'm thrilled about the opportunity here with American Block. The facility here in OKC is first-class and we have a lot of room for growth," said Randy Little, Division Manager Oklahoma City Facility. "We will eventually expand our service offerings to include blast and paint, machining, and field services to provide even more solutions to our clients."

The facility will also be used as a stocking point for many of American Block's products such as Sheaves, Bearings, and Aftermarket Spare Parts for drilling equipment.

"There were several strategic meetings involved when planning our next U.S. based Repair and Service Center, but we finally decided on Oklahoma City, Oklahoma as we feel that there are a number of quality drilling contractors in the area that are currently underserved, and hiring Randy was a big part of that decision. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience on mechanical drilling equipment and ancillary field production equipment, and his expertise is exactly what we were looking for in a candidate for that position," said Jack Franklin, General Manager Repair Division for American Block.

Randy has more than 38 years of knowledge and experience in the manufacturing, repair, and maintenance of Oilfield Drilling and Well Servicing Equipment. Little holds a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology from East Central Oklahoma University and has held positions with major equipment manufacturers including IRI International Corp., NOV, Crown Energy Technologies, and Stewart & Stevenson, LLC.

ABOUT AMERICAN BLOCK:

American Block is a recognized global leader in the design and manufacture of Oilfield Drilling and Marine Lifting Equipment. From its world headquarters in Houston, Texas, American Block has been manufacturing and supplying a wide range of Drilling Equipment since 1979. The product range includes Triplex Mud Pumps, Drawworks, Traveling Blocks, Sheaves, Deadline Anchors, Rotary Tables, Swivels, Well Service and Fracking Pumps, Spare Parts and a comprehensive line of Flowline Equipment such as, Reset Relief Valves, Hammer Unions, Swivel Joints, Cementing Hoses, Integral Fittings and Pup Joints. American Block also offers complete Repair and Refurbishment services as well as worldwide Field Service. www.americanblock.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/american-block-appoints-randy-little-as-division-manager-to-new-20-000-square-foot-okc-service-center-300674080.html

SOURCE American Block

Related Links

http://www.americanblock.com

