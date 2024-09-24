American Board for Transplant Certification (ABTC®) Unveils New Logo and Updated Look

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board for Transplant Certification (ABTC®) is proud to announce the launch of a new logo and refreshed color scheme, marking the next step in its evolution. This visual update reflects ABTC's ongoing dedication to supporting transplant professionals and advancing the certification process.

"While our appearance is changing, our commitment to providing top-quality certification and support to the transplant community remains as strong as ever," said Katherine (Kati) Robinson, BSN, RN, CCTC, CPTC, President of ABTC.

The new branding will be rolled out across ABTC's website and communications in the coming weeks. ABTC is committed to keeping all stakeholders informed throughout this transition to ensure a smooth and seamless experience.

ABTC continues to serve as a leader in transplant certification, offering professional certification programs for transplant professionals who demonstrate expertise in their field.

About ABTC

The American Board for Transplant Certification (ABTC®) is the leading organization dedicated to certifying transplant professionals, ensuring excellence in care for patients in need of organ and tissue transplants. ABTC certification is recognized as a mark of distinction and professional achievement within the transplant community. For more information about ABTC visit abtc.net

