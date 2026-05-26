American Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety (ABMRS) Announces Name Change to International Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety (IBMRS), New International Exam Offerings

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety (ABMRS) announces its name change to the International Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety (IBMRS), reflecting its global role in magnetic resonance (MR) safety certification. IBMRS is also releasing examinations to candidates at locations in the European Union, Argentina, Australia, Brazil, and New Zealand.

Since its founding, ABMRS has been dedicated to improving MR safety through certification. As MRI continues to evolve and expand globally, the organization has increasingly supported professionals beyond the United States. The transition reflects a commitment to serving the global MR community and supporting high standards of safety.

"The new IBMRS name proudly expresses what we have been doing organically for a long time - serving the needs of MR safety professionals worldwide," said David Jordan, Ph.D., MRSE(MRSC), Chair of IBMRS. "We are excited to offer certification to MR safety professionals in a number of additional countries and to continue expanding global access to our programs for the well-being of MRI patients and caregivers everywhere."

IBMRS will continue to offer certifications for MR Safety Officer (MRSO), MR Medical Director (MRMD), MR Safety Expert (MRSE), and MR Safety Technologist (MRST). There will be no changes to certification requirements or procedures.

"From the first days of the inception of the American Board of MR Safety in 2015 we prospectively clarified and declared that the objective was to become an international organization focusing on MR safety certification," said Emanuel Kanal, M.D., MRMD(MRSC), founder and past Chair of IBMRS. "After 11 years of leadership in MR safety, with certification examinations being administered around the world and growing, and now with the new addition of the MR Safety Tech (MRST) certification examination joining the certification process for MRMD, MRSO, and MRSE, it is indeed the proper time for this Board to intentionally broaden its scope and focus on ensuring the international application of MR safety certification and practices."

The name change will be implemented across all organizational materials, communications, and certifications. During the transition period, the organization may use "formerly known as ABMRS" to ensure continuity and recognition within the MRI community. Certificates bearing the ABMRS name will remain valid, and MR Safety Certified professionals will receive IBMRS certificates at their next recertification.

About IBMRS (formerly ABMRS)

The International Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety (IBMRS), formerly the American Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety (ABMRS), is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to improving the safety of medical and research magnetic resonance (MR) environments through certification. IBMRS provides internationally recognized certification for MRI safety professionals, including MR Safety Officers (MRSO), MR Medical Directors (MRMD), MR Safety Experts (MRSE), and MR Safety Technologists (MRST). These certifications are designed to ensure that individuals responsible for MR safety demonstrate the knowledge and decision-making capabilities required to support safe and effective MR practices. For more information about certification and exam registration, visit the official IBMRS website at https://ibmrs.org.

Media Contact:

David Jordan

[email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Magnetic Resonance Safety