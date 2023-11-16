American Board of Medical Specialties Research and Education Foundation Announces New, Independent Research Grant Program

Research grants proposals sought under two themes: General Certification (funded by ABMS) and Diagnostic Excellence Through Certification (funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation).

CHICAGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) Research and Education Foundation (REF) has announced a new research grant program for independent investigators offering two themes for research proposals. The General Certification category, funded by the ABMS REF, seeks original, investigator-driven research that will provide insight into the process of achieving and maintaining competency standards for certification by any of the 24 ABMS Member Boards, and which may help inform improvements in the structures, processes, and patient outcomes in certification generally. The second category, Diagnostic Excellence Through Certification, is principally funded by the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, and will support Member Boards and collaborating independent investigator's research into the specific area of improving medical diagnosis.

Three, $100,000 grants will be awarded in the Diagnostic Excellence Through Certification category, while $50,000 and $75,000 grants totaling $250,000 will be provided in the General Certification category. All grants are for two years and will be based initially on a Letter of Intent (LOI) proposal which, if accepted, will be followed by a full submission for review and potential acceptance.

"The ABMS REF is excited to launch this research grant program and have the opportunity to support independent investigators in studies we believe will have a dramatic and lasting impact on board certification and our mission to improve the quality of health care through professional standards," stated Martin Pusic, MD, PhD, Director ABMS REF. "We really encourage everyone who is interested in studying the effects of board certification on patient care as well as those focused on diagnostic excellence as it intersects with initial and continuing certification to apply."

The following application process and deadlines have been established for the first two-year grant cycle:

  • LOI submission – January 30, 2024, 11:59 PM, CST
  • LOI notifications – March 1, 2024
  • Full proposal submission: May 1, 2024, 11:59 PM, CST
  • Full Proposal submission notification: June 15, 2024
  • Start of grant projects: September 1, 2024

ABMS and its Member Boards will have different roles in studies supported in each grant theme with both focused on promoting independent investigations. For the General Certification themed studies, the Member Board will serve a consultative role, providing the investigator with one round of written, formative feedback at the full proposal stage, ensuring full independence for the investigator to explore novel and groundbreaking studies while receiving the benefit of the Member Boards' extensive knowledge of certification. Diagnostic Excellence in Certification themed LOI's will be submitted directly to an ABMS Member Board who will have the opportunity to recommend up to two LOI's received for full submission consideration.

An informational webinar for those interested in learning more about the grant themes, eligibility, and the application process, will be held on Thursday, November 30 at 4:00 pm (CT). To register for the webinar and for program details, please visit abms.org/research-and-education-foundation. For general inquiries about the grant program, please email Rachel Knapp at [email protected].

About ABMS
Established in 1933, the American Board of Medical Specialties (ABMS) is responsible for the creation of standards overseeing physician certification in the United States. Dedicated to improving the quality of care to the patients, families, and communities they serve, the 24 ABMS Member Boards develop educational and professional standards and programs of assessment to certify physicians and medical specialists. More than one million physicians and medical specialists are certified by one or more of the ABMS Member Boards in one or more of 40 specialties and 89 subspecialties. For more information about ABMS, visit abms.org or call (312) 436-2600.

