American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Announces New "ABOMS Portal" Mobile App

Diplomates of the Board and applicants for membership have a convenient new option for submitting documents, completing assessments, and more

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- President Bernard J. Costello, DMD, MD, FACS and the Board of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) announce a new official mobile app, ABOMS Portal, available now in Apple's App Store & Google Play . Compatible with a range of smartphones and tablets, ABOMS Portal was created to meet the needs of both applicants for board certification and Diplomates (members).

"We hope our new app both saves surgeons' time and facilitates their connecting with ABOMS," commented Dr. Costello. "We are encouraging all medical residents, applicants, candidates for membership, and Diplomates to download the app in order to conveniently handle many of the tasks that previously required logging into their profile on a computer."

Oral and maxillofacial surgeons who are in the process of applying for Board certification may utilize the secure app to:

Apply for the exam

Upload application requirements

Check the status of the application

Receive real-time notifications from ABOMS

After a surgeon has become certified by the Board, they complete an annual Certification Maintenance process in order to affirm their ongoing competency in the field of oral and maxillofacial surgery. This process includes tasks such as continuing education modules to provide evidence of ongoing engagement with current research and techniques. The ABOMS Portal app now allows Diplomates to complete these modules and manage their ongoing certification on mobile devices. Full functionality for Diplomates includes:

Securely access account using fingerprint and facial recognition (if supported by device)

Track the status of certification

Complete assessments and modules

Pay annual registration fees

Receive real-time notifications from ABOMS

Dr. Costello said that this technological advancement closely supports the board's mission to establish and uphold a high standard of education and training , and to encourage oral and maxillofacial surgeons to grow their knowledge and skills on an ongoing basis.

"Applied thoughtfully, technology can help us to more efficiently meet our goals," commented Dr. Costello. "We're excited to be using the app to consolidate the administrative side of board certification and allow surgeons more time to focus on patient care and their growth as physicians. The app will propel our mission of testing surgeon competency and assuring the public that ABOMS surgeons are their top choice when it comes to oral and maxillofacial procedures."

About the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) is the certifying board for the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the United States. Overseen by an eight-member Board of Directors, the mission of ABOMS is to ensure that Diplomate surgeons meet our standards of training, education, and professionalism through our certification process. The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery headquarters are located at 8770 W Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 1370, Chicago, IL 60631, and can be reached by phone at (312) 642-0070 or online at www.aboms.org .

Media Contact: Courtney C. Walsh, (312) 776-2994, [email protected]

