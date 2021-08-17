American Board of Telehealth Offers New Teleprimary Care Certificate Program to Help Primary Care Teams Succeed with Virtual Services in a Post-Pandemic Future

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Telehealth is launching a new Teleprimary Care Certificate program designed to help primary care providers develop telehealth strategies for a post-pandemic future. The self-paced, online program explores innovative telehealth models and best practices that will enable primary care teams to overcome key challenges, such as reimbursement parity, regulatory barriers, infrastructure costs and new competition from retail clinics and urgent-care centers.

"Teleprimary care is at the forefront of the telemedicine space, but it continues to evolve and expand with the development of new technologies, innovative care models and evolving reimbursement policies. Telehealth training – whether it's on the platform, regulations or webside manners – will be critical to long term success. Primary care teams need specialized skills to meet the growing demand for telemedicine services, and ensure the highest quality care possible for patients," said Whitney Flanagan, RN, Director of Education for the American Board of Telehealth.

Developed by leading experts from across the country, the American Board of Telehealth's Teleprimary Care Certificate offers a blueprint for success for teleprimary care – enabling doctors and care teams with the knowledge and education they need to shift services in ways that blend the best features of in-person care with those of virtual care, so programs can be sustained and scaled.

"As a physician at one of Pennsylvania's first 100% virtual primary care practices, I can testify to the importance of education in telehealth – and teleprimary care in particular. Doctors and care teams need to understand how they can deliver teleprimary care more efficiently and effectively – from the start of the encounter to check out, and arranging any follow-up care needed so that patients can access the right specialists, for the right test, or the right procedure. The American Board of Telehealth's new Teleprimary Care Certificate program provides the knowledge necessary to arrange all that in a seamless fashion," said Dr. Salim Saiyed, System Vice President and Chief Medical Information Officer for UPMC in Central Pennsylvania and a course director for American Board of Telehealth's Teleprimary Care Certificate Program.

Topics covered in the American Board of Health's Teleprimary Care Certificate program include:

Barriers and Opportunities of Teleprimary Care : Explore the evolution of telehealth in the primary care setting, and some of the more progressive models being used in the market today

: Explore the evolution of telehealth in the primary care setting, and some of the more progressive models being used in the market today Operations, Workflow and Productivity in the Ambulatory Setting : Learn how technology can be used to optimize resources and maximize productivity while maintaining standard of care

: Learn how technology can be used to optimize resources and maximize productivity while maintaining standard of care Legal, Regulatory and Ethical Considerations: Understand regulatory compliance challenges at both a federal and state level with guidance on how to mitigate risk in using telehealth

Understand regulatory compliance challenges at both a federal and state level with guidance on how to mitigate risk in using telehealth Providing Care via a Remote Medium: Learn best practices for implementing a hybrid care model, including tips for performing physical exams via telehealth and clinical considerations that promote quality and foster patient trust

Learn best practices for implementing a hybrid care model, including tips for performing physical exams via telehealth and clinical considerations that promote quality and foster patient trust Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health: Explore how to enhance access for at-risk and underserved populations by removing barriers to care through education and advocacy

The American Board of Telehealth also offers a foundational CORE Concepts in Telehealth Certificate Program and a first-of-its-kind Telebehavioral Health Certificate.

For more information or to register click here!

About the American Board of Telehealth

Through world-class education, the American Board of Telehealth (ABT) standardizes the integration of safe, high-quality, cost-effective, and accessible telehealth into the delivery of care. Through research and evidence-based telehealth education, ABT's courses equip physicians, nurses, clinicians, educators, and administrators with the competencies needed to deliver world-class care to patients. Education and certificate programs include CME/CNE, and are offered both in person and as online learning opportunities. ABT's curriculum was developed with telehealth physician and nurse experts from across the care continuum, as well as discipline-specific and specialty focused telehealth content. @ABTelehealth

