American Board of Telehealth Opens Registration for New Telebehavioral Health Certificate Program

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Telehealth announced the launch of a new telebehavioral health certificate program. The new self-paced, online education offering is designed to positively impact the mental health needs of patients nationwide and address the mental health professional shortage by teaching a variety of providers how to effectively deliver high-quality, compassionate behavioral health care using telehealth.

Statistics show that 19% of adults across the United States - or more than 47 million Americans - are currently experiencing a mental illness. At the same time, there is a serious shortage of behavioral health professionals. Data shows the current provider to patient ratio is 1 to more than 30,000, according to Mental Health American (MHA).

"The COVID-19 pandemic set off a new wave of mental health and substance abuse issues across the country. With anxiety and depression on the rise, telebehavioral health is one way to increase services, especially in rural or underserved areas. Our goal is to deliver the training and education necessary to ensure a variety of providers in different settings are up to date on emerging tools and approaches to ensure the best quality care possible for patients," said Whitney Flanagan, RN, Director of Education for the American Board of Telehealth.

The American Board of Telehealth's Telebehavioral Health Certificate Program was developed by leaders in the space for a wide range of disciplines (e.g. psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, nurses, therapists and prevention specialists) and settings, including prevention programs, inpatient treatment programs, primary care health delivery systems, emergency rooms, criminal justice systems and schools.

The curriculum consists of seven modules that review current evidence and best practices from highly regarded experts through interactive content, video, and integrated case scenarios – while also addressing special populations, such as older adults and children.

"Telehealth is a powerful medium, but providers need new skills and knowledge to ensure it reaches its full potential. This innovative certificate program delivers next level training, specifically for mental health practitioners, that will enable them to engage with patients on a deeper level to improve outcomes. And it couldn't come at a more critical time given the rise in mental health issues during the pandemic," said Dr. Matthew Stanley, Clinical Vice President of Behavioral Health Service Line Avera eCARE and Founding Board Member of the American Board of Telehealth.

In addition, the American Board of Telehealth offers a foundational CORE Concepts in Telehealth Certificate Program. Both are now open for registration. To learn more or sign up visit: https://telemedicine.cloud-cme.com/course/courseoverview?P=0&EID=61



About the American Board of Telehealth

Through world-class education, the American Board of Telehealth (ABT) standardizes the integration of safe, high-quality, cost-effective, and accessible telehealth into the delivery of care. Through research and evidence-based telehealth education, ABT's courses equip physicians, nurses, clinicians, educators, and administrators with the competencies needed to deliver world-class care to patients. Education and certificate programs include CME/CNE, and are offered both in-person and as online learning opportunities. ABT's curriculum was developed with telehealth physician and nurse experts from across the care continuum, as well as discipline-specific and specialty focused telehealth content. @ABTelehealth

CONTACT: Andrea LePain, 6172758112, [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Telehealth