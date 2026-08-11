American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) Invites PARRIS Law Firm Partner Jason P. Fowler to Join

LANCASTER, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm is proud to announce that the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA), a national, invitation-only organization of experienced trial lawyers and judges, has invited partner Jason P. Fowler to join.

Since its founding in 1958, ABOTA has passionately preserved the vital Seventh Amendment right to a civil jury trial, pursuing justice for all. Its membership includes more than 7,300 plaintiff and defense attorneys and judges in 94 chapters across all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

ABOTA extends membership through an invitation and nomination process. Candidates must have at least five years of active experience as trial lawyers, have tried at least seven civil jury trials to conclusion and demonstrate the civility, integrity and professionalism that ABOTA expects of its members. Mr. Fowler's invitation not only demonstrates his successful courtroom achievements, but most importantly, it shows his commitment to clients and defines his hard work at PARRIS.

Mr. Fowler has dedicated his career to representing individuals who have suffered serious injuries in their pursuit of justice against defendants. His results include a $32.5 million verdict in a multi-vehicle crash, a jury award of $19.5 million to a bicyclist whom a vehicle struck, and a jury award of $8.1 million to a client who sustained a traumatic brain injury.

He also secured a $4.8 million verdict that VerdictSearch recognized as California's No. 1 T-bone collision verdict for 2024. In every case, Mr. Fowler remains focused on ensuring juries hear his clients and that they have the resources they need to move forward.

"The right to a civil jury trial gives people a real opportunity to be heard, no matter who they're up against," Fowler said. "I'm honored to have been invited to join ABOTA and to support its work protecting that right."

ABOTA's mission reflects PARRIS Law Firm's belief that every person deserves the opportunity to present their case to a jury, regardless of the size or resources of the party on the other side. The firm congratulates Mr. Fowler on this important recognition.

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm is a California plaintiffs' law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, employment law, environmental law and class action matters. Since 1985, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for clients and taken on high-stakes cases involving serious injuries, wrongful death and corporate misconduct. PARRIS serves communities throughout Southern California, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Bakersfield, Carson, Chatsworth, Hesperia, Santa Monica and Victorville. For more information, visit www.parris.com.

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm