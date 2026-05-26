PARRIS Law Firm Offers Counsel to Garden Grove Chemical Leak Survivors

GARDEN GROVE, Calif., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm is offering legal counsel to residents, workers, families and business owners impacted by the chemical emergency at the GKN Aerospace facility in Garden Grove, where a damaged tank containing methyl methacrylate prompted widespread evacuations across Orange County.

According to reports, emergency officials ordered evacuations affecting tens of thousands of people in portions of Garden Grove, Cypress, Stanton, Anaheim, Buena Park and Westminster after a 34,000-gallon tank containing methyl methacrylate began leaking at the aerospace plastics facility. Officials warned that the compromised tank could fail and spill thousands of gallons of toxic chemicals or potentially explode, while hazardous materials crews worked to monitor and cool the tank. Methyl methacrylate is a highly flammable chemical used in plastics production and can cause symptoms including headaches, dizziness, nausea and respiratory irritation when inhaled at high levels.

For families forced to leave their homes, workers unable to report to their jobs, and residents worried about possible exposure, the disruption has been immediate and frightening. PARRIS Law Firm is urging those affected to document evacuation expenses, medical symptoms, lost wages, business losses, property concerns and any communications from local agencies or the facility.

"When a community is forced to evacuate because of a toxic chemical threat, people deserve more than vague reassurances; they deserve answers," said PARRIS Law Firm founder R. Rex Parris. "Families should not have to carry the financial and emotional burden of a preventable industrial disaster. Our firm is prepared to help Garden Grove residents understand their rights and determine who should be held responsible."

PARRIS Law Firm has extensive experience representing communities harmed by environmental disasters, including the Porter Ranch gas leak litigation. In that case, PARRIS Law Firm, together with plaintiffs' counsel, helped secure a $1.8 billion settlement against Southern California Gas Company and its parent company, Sempra Energy, after the Aliso Canyon Gas Well Blowout sickened residents and forced thousands of families to relocate.

"Chemical release cases are complex because the damage is not always visible right away," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney Alexander R. Wheeler. "Residents may be dealing with evacuation costs, medical concerns, lost income, business interruption, property contamination fears and long-term uncertainty. It is critical that impacted individuals preserve their records now so they are protected as the investigation moves forward."

The firm is closely monitoring developments in Garden Grove and encourages anyone affected by the chemical leak to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms and to follow all evacuation and safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Garden Grove chemical leak survivors who need help understanding their legal options can contact PARRIS Law Firm for a free consultation.

About PARRIS Law Firm

PARRIS Law Firm is a California plaintiffs' law firm representing individuals and families in personal injury, employment law, environmental law and class action matters. Since 1985, the firm has recovered billions of dollars for clients and taken on high-stakes cases involving serious injuries, wrongful death and corporate misconduct. PARRIS serves communities throughout Southern California, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Los Angeles, Santa Clarita, Bakersfield, Carson, Chatsworth, Hesperia, Santa Monica and Victorville. For more information, visit www.parris.com.

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm