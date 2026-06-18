PARRIS Law Firm Obtains $52 Million Verdict in Catastrophic Semi-Truck Collision Trial

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PARRIS Law Firm attorneys Khail Parris, R. Rex Parris and Curtis Crawford obtained a $52,115,000 jury verdict on behalf of a man who suffered severe injuries as the result of a horrific collision in Santa Clarita, CA.

The phase one verdict was $45,615,000, and phase two for punitive damages was an additional $6.5 million.

According to the complaint, a man was riding his motorcycle on Creekside Road in Santa Clarita in April of 2021 when the defendants drove their semi-truck so dangerously that it caused a massive crash. The big-rig turned left without proper precautions, right in front of the motorcycle.

The plaintiff in the case was so severely injured that their long-term health was put into question. They had various significant injuries and required serious medical treatment.

The insurance company for the defendant then negotiated in bad faith, offering nothing at the beginning of litigation and claiming the driver was an independent contractor, therefore the trucking company was not liable for damages. However, the jury sided with the plaintiff in a case that will impact the trucking company for years to come.

"The insurance company failed to abide by the law and its own policy, and our client's injuries were unbelievable," said PARRIS Law Firm attorney Khail Parris. "The jury saw the matter properly, and hopefully this result will allow him to get the treatment he needs to rebuild his life."

"This matter could have been settled years ago, but the defendant's insurance company failed to understand the magnitude of our client's injuries" said attorney Curtis Crawford. "This jury understood the gravity and awarded our clients the justice they deserve."

In addition to Mr. Khail Parris, Mr. R. Rex Parris and Mr. Crawford, Marci Hilsinger was the paralegal in this matter and played a crucial role.

The case is Los Angeles Superior Court, Case No. 21STCV20196.

About PARRIS Law Firm

The PARRIS Law Firm is recognized as one of America's top personal injury, employment, and environmental law firms. With a proven track record of fighting for justice on behalf of families and individuals, the firm boasts numerous seven and eight-figure verdicts and settlements. To learn more about the firm, please go to: www.parris.com.

SOURCE PARRIS Law Firm