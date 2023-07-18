AMERICAN BOARD OF TRIAL ADVOCATES HONORS WAYNE HOGAN WITH CHAMPION OF JUSTICE AWARD

DALLAS, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Trial Advocates will honor National Board member Wayne Hogan with the association's Champion of Justice Award on August 19, 2023.

Wayne Hogan, 2022 Champion of Justice Award Recipient
The Champion of Justice Award recognizes those who advance ABOTA's overall purposes of preserving and promoting the civil jury trial. The award recipient must have demonstrated an ongoing, strong, and exceptional commitment to trial by jury through word and action. Mr. Hogan has a long and impressive body of work for the profession that has improved the ethical and technical standards in the practice of law, educated students and the public, advanced the principle of fair and diverse juries, and preserved the integrity and independence of the judiciary.

Steven W. Quattlebaum, ABOTA National President, said the Champion of Justice Award recognizes members of the legal profession who have gone above and beyond their duty to promote and protect the Seventh Amendment.

"Wayne is a pillar of his community, an advocate for the rule of law, and a steadfast champion of our judicial system and democracy," said Mr. Quattlebaum. "He well deserves this award, and ABOTA is proud to honor him in this way."

Wayne Hogan, an ABOTA National Board Representative from the Jacksonville Chapter, is being recognized for his commitment to continuing the professional education of law students and those engaged in law practice. Mr. Hogan supported and then doubled the number of students at the Donald J. Weidner Summer for Undergraduates Program at the Florida State University College of Law. Established in 1992, this program invites a talented and diverse class of 60 undergraduates from around the country to a four-week course that provides them with insight into the legal profession and has inspired many to pursue a career in law.

"Mr. Hogan is a tireless advocate for educating public school children about the importance of judicial independence and the right to trial by jury and is dedicated to helping youth understand and appreciate their government and their constitutional protections," said Joshua A. Whitman, a member of the Jacksonville Chapter of ABOTA.

Mr. Hogan graduated from Florida State University with both his bachelor's and J.D. degrees. His trial practice focuses on personal injury law. He is known for joining forces with other leading trial lawyers in product liability and racketeering claims against the cigarette industry, achieving an historic settlement for Florida's taxpayers and establishing anti-smoking protections for children.

ABOTA will hold its annual awards dinner at the Four Seasons Resort, Whistler, BC, Canada, on August 19. Along with the Champion of Justice Award, the Awards Committee will announce the Chapter of the Year Award winners. The finalists are:

Large Chapter Finalists

  • East Texas Chapter
  • Orange County Chapter
  • San Francisco Chapter

Small Chapter Finalists

  • Rio Grande Valley Chapter
  • San Bernardino/Riverside Chapter
  • Tennessee Chapter

About the American Board of Trial Advocates
ABOTA is an invitation-only national association of 7,300 highly skilled trial lawyers and judges dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees the right to civil jury trials. ABOTA's primary goal is to educate the American public about the history and value of the right to trial by jury, and ABOTA is dedicated to elevating skills, integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession.

