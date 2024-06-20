American Board of Trial Advocates Partners with JAMS to Elevate Legal Advocacy

DALLAS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) is proud to announce its 2024 strategic partnership with JAMS, the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in fostering excellence in legal advocacy and advancing the efficient administration of justice.

ABOTA has long been at the forefront of championing professionalism, integrity, and excellence in trial advocacy and promoting the Seventh Amendment. Through its educational programs, advocacy efforts, and community outreach initiatives, ABOTA has consistently upheld the highest standards of trial advocacy, ensuring that justice is accessible to all.

JAMS shares ABOTA's dedication to promoting fair and efficient dispute resolution processes. With a roster of distinguished neutrals and unparalleled experience, JAMS has earned a reputation for facilitating timely, creative, and equitable resolutions to even the most complex legal disputes.

"We are thrilled with our partnership with JAMS, a global leader in the field of alternative dispute resolution," said A. La'Verne Edney, ABOTA National President. "Their support underscores our shared commitment to upholding the principles of justice and promoting excellence in advocacy. Together, we will continue to raise the bar for legal professionals and strive for a justice system that remains fair, accessible, and effective."

Chris Poole, JAMS CEO, said that ABOTA members include experienced plaintiff and defense lawyers and judges who share a commitment to high standards, are trailblazers both in and out of the courtroom and are widely recognized leaders within the legal community throughout the country. JAMS recently welcomed Donna M. Melby, the first female president of National ABOTA, to its national panel of mediators.

"We believe that ABOTA members and JAMS are aligned in their mission to support efficient dispute resolution, adhere to high ethical standards, and to support diversity efforts within the legal industry," said Mr. Poole. "This collaboration brings together two organizations with deep experience in handling complex, high-stakes cases nationally across a wide range of industry sectors. We look forward to the ways in which ABOTA and JAMS will collaborate."

ABOTA and JAMS are looking forward to this partnership in 2024 and are excited to work together to advance the legal profession in both civility and professionalism.

ABOUT ABOTA

The American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) is an invitation-only national association of 7,000 experienced trial lawyers and judges across all 50 states. Dedicated to preserving and promoting the Seventh Amendment, which ensures the right to civil jury trials, ABOTA's primary mission is to educate the public about the history and importance of this right.

ABOTA members are chosen for their exceptional trial experience, high ethical standards, and commitment to professionalism. The organization focuses on elevating the standards of skill, integrity, honor, and courtesy in the legal profession. With 95 chapters nationwide, ABOTA also provides educational programs and resources to enhance the knowledge and skills of legal professionals and the public, while advocating for the protection of the jury trial system, the rule of law, and judicial independence. For more information about ABOTA and its initiatives, please visit www.abota.org.

About JAMS – Local Solutions. Global Reach.

Founded in 1979, JAMS is the largest private provider of alternative dispute resolution services worldwide. JAMS successfully resolves and manages business and legal disputes by providing efficient, cost-effective and impartial ways to overcome barriers at any stage of conflict. JAMS offers customized in-person, virtual and hybrid resolution services locally and globally through a combination of industry-specific experience, first-class client service, the latest technology and highly trained mediators and arbitrators.

With a roster of over 450 neutrals and 29 locations, JAMS resolves thousands of the world's important cases every year. JAMS neutrals are adept at managing the resolution process whether they are conducting in-person, virtual or hybrid hearings.

More information is available at www.jamsadr.com, connect on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and our JAMS ADR blog. To learn about diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives at JAMS, visit www.jamsadr.com/diversity/.

