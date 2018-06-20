American Board of Trial Advocates urges Executive Branch to alter border immigration policy

DALLAS, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The American Board of Trial Advocates condemns the forcible separation of children from their parents at the U.S. border and the detainment of these children in locked facilities. These actions are an offense to human decency, violate the tenets of the U.S. Constitution and impede the proper administration of justice.
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed last week that at least 2,000 children have been separated from their parents since the policy was announced in May 2018.
National President Cynthia McGuinn said: "Politics must be put aside in this matter. A zero-tolerance policy that leads to children being separated from their parents is inconsistent with America's principles and values. We are a diverse country that has a rich history of the proper administration of justice and forcibly separating migrant children from their parents does not support the rule of law or due process."
About the American Board of Trial Advocates
Founded in 1958, ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,600 lawyers — equally balanced between plaintiff and defense — and judges spread among 96 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
