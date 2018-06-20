American Board of Trial Advocates urges Executive Branch to alter border immigration policy

National President Cynthia McGuinn said: "Politics must be put aside in this matter. A zero-tolerance policy that leads to children being separated from their parents is inconsistent with America's principles and values. We are a diverse country that has a rich history of the proper administration of justice and forcibly separating migrant children from their parents does not support the rule of law or due process."

Founded in 1958, ABOTA is a national association of experienced trial lawyers and judges. ABOTA and its members are dedicated to the preservation and promotion of the civil jury trial right provided by the Seventh Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. ABOTA membership consists of more than 7,600 lawyers — equally balanced between plaintiff and defense — and judges spread among 96 chapters in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

