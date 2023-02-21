American Brain Tumor Association Announces New Board of Directors Chair, Officers and Member

CHICAGO, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Brain Tumor Association announced today the appointment of Ram Subramanian as Chair of the Board of Directors, and newly-elected Member Srisupen Andersen, CFA. Their terms began on January 1, 2023.

Ram Subramanian, ABTA Chair, Board of Directors

In his new role as Board Chair, Ram Subramanian is responsible for leading the ABTA's Board of Directors, which provides strategic governance for the organization. He will work closely with Ralph DeVitto, president and CEO of the ABTA, to enhance the organization's reputation as a leader in serving brain tumor patients and funding breakthrough brain tumor research.

"As the ABTA approaches its 50th year of service to the brain tumor community, Ram's passion and vision will help advance our patient education and support services and accelerate our research program," DeVitto said.

Subramanian has served on the ABTA Board of Directors since 2015 and is the Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for the $70+ Billion Deposit Business at Discover Financial Services, headquartered in Riverwoods, Illinois. Impacted by the brain tumor diagnosis of close friends and family, Subramanian is dedicated to ensuring brain tumor families have access to information and support they need to navigate a brain tumor diagnosis.

In addition, the ABTA is proud to welcome Srisupen Andersen as a newly elected Board Member.

Srisupen Andersen, CFA, is a Credit Products Manager at PNC Financial Services, where she manages a portfolio of 125+ commercial lending relationships. Andersen is a seasoned credit risk manager with 20 years of experience overseeing diverse portfolios at leading financial institutions. Andersen is a steadfast supporter of brain tumor research and advancing the ABTA mission, as her nine-year-old daughter Louise was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2009 and passed away the following year.

The 2023 American Brain Tumor Association Board of Directors:

Ram Subramanian—Chair; Bob Kruchten—Vice Chair; Danny Monson—Treasurer; Mindee Plugues—Secretary; Carla Varner—Immediate Past Chair; and Members—Srisupen Andersen; Mitchel S. Berger, M.D.; Jim Reilly and Patti Tsai-Steiner.

President & CEO

Ralph A. DeVitto

Founders

Susan Netchin Kramer—Founder

Linda Gene Goldstein—Co-Founder

About the ABTA

Founded in 1973, the American Brain Tumor Association provides comprehensive resources to support the complex needs of brain tumor patients and caregivers, across all ages and tumor types, as well as the critical funding of research in the pursuit of breakthroughs in brain tumor diagnoses, treatments, and care. To learn more, visit abta.org or call 800-886-ABTA (2282).

