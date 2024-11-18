American Brain Tumor Association Names New President & Chief Executive Officer

Proven Leader Spearheaded Organization's Dynamic Development Team, Volunteer Network

CHICAGO, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Brain Tumor Association (ABTA) today announced that the organization's board of directors has appointed Kelly Sitkin as ABTA's next President & Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2025. Sitkin will replace longtime ABTA President & CEO Ralph DeVitto who will retire from the position after seven years at the helm.

During her tenure as the ABTA's Chief Development Officer (CDO), total revenue increased by 45%, from $6.3 million in 2017 to $9.1 million in 2023. As CDO, Sitkin was responsible for the overall execution of an integrated development and volunteer network strategy for the ABTA – a national voluntary health organization providing comprehensive resources to support the complex needs of brain tumor patients and caregivers, across all ages and tumor types, as well as the critical funding of research in the pursuit of breakthroughs in brain tumor diagnoses, treatment and care.

"Kelly is an amazing leader. She understands the value and additional impact of collaboration and has a unique ability to empower others – qualities that will continue to drive our organization forward," said Ralph DeVitto, outgoing ABTA President & CEO. "I'm grateful to have worked with her over the last seven years and am eager to see what she'll accomplish as ABTA's new CEO."

With more than 20 years of development experience including strategic planning, major gift solicitation, community-based fundraising, corporate and foundation relations as well as board development, Sitkin is poised to lead the ABTA into the future as it strives to support research, education and advocacy efforts to find a cure for brain tumors.

"With her business acumen and compassion for those we serve, I am confident that Kelly will not only build upon the momentum established under former CEO Ralph DeVitto's leadership but carry this organization boldly into the future," said Ram Subramanian, ABTA Board Chair.

Throughout her career, Sitkin has been a champion for raising awareness of critical funding to support life-saving cancer research. Prior to joining the ABTA, she served as the Assistant Director for the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, where she managed the Development and External Relations Departments. She also served as the Cancer Center Director of Annual Giving and Outreach, as well as a Director of Development for the University of Wisconsin Foundation.

"I'm inspired every day by the people the ABTA serves," explains Sitkin. "As CEO, I look forward to leveraging my experience, strategic vision and operational knowledge to further expand the organization's reach, amplify its impact and drive meaningful change for brain tumor patients and their families."

Sitkin has held membership in and maintains professional associations with several national fundraising and advocacy organizations, including the Association of Fundraising Professionals, the National Association of Cancer Center Development Officers, and the National Organization of Rare Diseases. She has also volunteered her time with local food banks in the Chicagoland area and currently serves on the Board of Directors of Oakwood Lutheran Senior Ministries in Madison, Wis.

Sitkin will lead the ABTA through the third year of its ambitious five-year, $50 million "Meet Hope Head On" campaign, designed to raise critical funding to give the ABTA the resources needed to triple research investment, double the number of patients the ABTA serves, and double federal funding for brain tumor research. To date, the ABTA has raised $14 million of its $50 million goal.

About the American Brain Tumor Association

Founded in 1973, the American Brain Tumor Association provides comprehensive resources to support the complex needs of brain tumor patients and caregivers, across all ages and tumor types, as well as the critical funding of research in the pursuit of breakthroughs in brain tumor diagnoses, treatments, and care. To learn more, visit, abta.org or call 800-886-ABTA (2282).

