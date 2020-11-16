American Bridge 21st Century Builds The Blue Wall Back Better

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since November 2019, American Bridge 21st Century invested over $62 million flipping white working-class Obama-Trump voters in the critical battleground states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin – the three that delivered the presidency for Joe Biden. Almost $32 million was spent in Pennsylvania alone, making AB21 the largest outside spender in the Keystone State. According to the exit polling from Tuesday's election, some toplines of AB21's work include:

Michigan : In 2016, Trump won non-college white voters by 31 points. According to exit polls, he only won them by 15 points in 2020 — a 16 point swing. Across all Obama-Trump counties, we saw a 1.3% increase in performance compared to 2016, playing a pivotal role in Biden's win statewide.

In 2016, Trump won non-college white voters by 31 points. According to exit polls, he only won them by 15 points in 2020 — a 16 point swing. Across all Obama-Trump counties, we saw a 1.3% increase in performance compared to 2016, playing a pivotal role in Biden's win statewide. Wisconsin : In 2016, Trump won non-college white voters by 28 points. According to exit polls, he only won them by 10 points in 2020 — an 18-point swing.

In 2016, Trump won non-college white voters by 28 points. According to exit polls, he only won them by 10 points in 2020 — an 18-point swing. Pennsylvania : The rural counties in the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton market, which is 11% of the state, saw some of American Bridge's most concentrated spending, with $4.5 million spent on TV, radio, and digital ads (the Biden campaign spent $5 million ). President-elect Biden ran well ahead of Clinton across the region, improving on her performance by at least 2-4%.

By the numbers:

Approximately 1.5 million targeted Trump 2016 voters across 70+ targeted counties in PA, MI and WI

targeted Trump 2016 voters across targeted counties in PA, MI and WI $62 million spent total over TV and digital across PA, MI and WI

spent total over TV and digital across PA, MI and WI 140,839 combined broadcast points in 16 markets on 70 stations

combined broadcast points in markets on stations 51,926 spots on cable

spots on cable 32,590 radio spots on 194 radio stations

To learn more about American Bridge's Swing County Project that Built the Blue Wall Back Better, American Bridge 21st Century President & Co-Founder Bradley Beychok is available for interviews and to comment for news stories and media appearances.

Visit: www.americanbridgepac.org

SOURCE American Bridge 21st Century

Related Links

https://americanbridgepac.org

