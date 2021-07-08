American Broadband Announces Executive Leadership Appointments

SULPHUR, La., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Broadband Holding Company ("American Broadband" or "the Company"), a leading provider of broadband access in rural markets across the United States, today announced several key executive appointments to support the Company as it embarks on its next stage of growth. Under the new leadership team, the Company will prioritize growing the business through continued investment and innovation in its existing network and operations, as well as expansion through acquisitions and partnerships into new regions.

Among the new senior leadership appointments, Christopher Eldredge has joined American Broadband as Chief Executive Officer. Most recently, Eldredge served as President and CEO of DuPont Fabros Technology ("DFT"), where he oversaw the data center provider's expansion strategy, as the company achieved significant growth in sales, profit, and shareholder value prior to its sale to Digital Realty Trust. Eldredge draws upon extensive industry knowledge having worked in the IT infrastructure and telecommunications sector for nearly two decades. Prior to joining DFT, Eldredge was Executive Vice President of Global Solutions at NTT America Inc., and previously held management roles at leading telecom organizations, including Frontier Communications, Cablevision, and The Telx Group. Eldredge succeeds Rich Parisi, who will continue to serve on the American Broadband Board of Directors as Chairman.

"I am thrilled to take on the role and responsibility of Chief Executive Officer and help guide American Broadband through this next phase of growth," said Eldredge. "We've assembled an impressive leadership team capable of realizing the clear opportunities ahead by investing in our network, operations, and communities and pursuing strategic acquisitions and other growth opportunities in additional rural markets throughout the country. The Company has a strong foundation in its markets in Nebraska, Missouri, Louisiana, Texas, and Alaska from which to build. We have the team in place to make American Broadband the preeminent broadband service provider for rural communities throughout the United States and a company that offers employees even more opportunities for professional development."

Additional Key Appointments:

George Mack has been promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Mack will oversee all regional operations, inclusive of the Company's fiber expansion. Mack most recently served as American Broadband's Chief Financial Officer and has played a central role in the Company's growth since April 1994 . Throughout his tenure, Mack has held various leadership roles, including President and GM for American Broadband's Louisiana / Texas operations and CEO and President and GM of the Company's Nebraska / Missouri operations. In addition, Mack maintains a deep industry network, having held various roles with the Louisiana Telecommunications Association, the Industry Committee of the National Telecommunications Cooperative Association, Louisiana Broadband Advisory Council, and the Business Emergency Operations Center for the State of Louisiana .



In this role, Patterson will concentrate on corporate strategy, new product development, and M&A. Patterson brings extensive industry and management experience to this role having held multiple leadership positions in the telecom industry. These include President of Sprint Wholesale, Founder and CEO of Mobile Symmetry, an identity and security software company, Executive VP of Reliance Infotel Broadband Services, and VP/GM of Flash Wireless. Most recently, Patterson served as Founder and CEO of Patterson Advisory Group, a consultancy in the telecom, media and technology services sector. Bob O'Keefe has joined American Broadband as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. In this role, O'Keefe will oversee marketing, branding, business development, and customer acquisition and retention. O'Keefe most recently served as SVP and CMO at DuPont Fabros Technology ("DFT"), where he helped reposition the company, drive new revenue opportunities, and expand DFT's presence in new markets. Prior to DFT, O'Keefe was SVP of marketing, business management, and business development at NTT America, Inc. for the data center, cloud, network, and managed services businesses. O'Keefe previously held marketing executive roles at Frontier Communications, SanDisk, and Duracell.



About American Broadband Holding Company

American Broadband is one of the leading providers of broadband for Rural America. Its operating telcos provide phone access lines, video, and broadband service to customers in rural communities in Nebraska, Missouri, Alaska, Louisiana, and Texas. The Company's operating brands include American Broadband, Cameron Communications, and TelAlaska. American Broadband's operating telcos partner in the growth and economic vitality of their communities by providing broadband and other advanced services and by contributing to and supporting new business activity and job growth. American Broadband retains local management and staff at each of its local operations to ensure continued superior levels of service to our customers.

American Broadband was recently acquired by Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC ("MDP"), a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners ("Catania"), a private company founded by industry executive Rich Parisi.

More information about the Company can be found at www.americanbroadband.com.

