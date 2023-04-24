American Buddhist Study Center Will Present a Fine Art Exhibit and Auction

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Buddhist Study Center (ABSC) is pleased to announce that it will present a Buddhist and Japanese-Inspired Fine Art Exhibit and Auction titled "Interconnected" from April 29 to May 8. Exhibit receptions will be held at the study center, located on the third floor of the New York Buddhist Church, 331 Riverside Drive in New York City, from 1-5 p.m. both on Saturday, April 29 and on Sunday, April 30. The exhibit receptions will feature a selection of the artwork for sale in an online auction from May 1-May 8. For more information about this ABSC fundraising event, please visit ambuddhist.org.

About the ABSC:

Founded in 1951 in New York City by the late Rev. Hozen Seki as The American Buddhist Academy, the American Buddhist Study Center's ongoing mission is to introduce Buddhist wisdom and Japanese culture to America. Located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the center offers both in-person and online and YouTube Buddhist lectures, reading discussions, and exhibitions as well as Japanese cultural events. ABSC is a registered 501c (3) non-profit organization.

SOURCE American Buddhist Study Center