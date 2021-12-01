American Bureau of Shipping Certifies Penflex EX Series Exhaust Expansion Joints

GILBERTSVILLE, Pa., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has awarded Product Design Assessment certification to Penflex EX Series Expansion Joints, further verifying conformance with recognized industry standards and applicable ABS rules.

A maritime classification society, ABS is dedicated to promoting the security of life, property and the environment through the development and verification of standards for the design, construction, and maintenance of marine and offshore assets.

Raw bellows in process to become exhaust expansion joints.

Penflex EX Series Expansion Joints are used to damp vibration and absorb thermal movements in exhaust applications thereby preventing damage to hard pipe and surrounding equipment.

The three-ply stainless steel and high nickel alloy components, available in sizes 4" – 24", are designed in accordance with the latest Expansion Joint Manufacturers Association (EJMA) standards. Movements are based on 30,000 non-concurrent EJMA fatigue cycles.

"From oil tankers to military ships, many marine and offshore companies prefer using ABS approved components as such a designation signifies a commitment to safety and due diligence on the part of the supplier," said Penflex President Robert P. Barker. "We are pleased that Penflex products can now be considered by such buyers."

Penflex Technical Sales Engineer Grace Copeland added: "We are excited to receive Product Design Assessment certification for our exhaust expansion joints. Our expansion joint and raw bellows product offering continues to grow, and ABS certification is an important milestone in attesting to the quality of our products."

About Penflex

Penflex Corporation is a leading manufacturer of flexible metal hose and braid, and metal bellows and expansion joints, serving industrial sectors around the world. In addition to its signature product lines, Penflex offers additional services such as failure analysis and specialized welder training. Based in Gilbertsville, PA, Penflex maintains a stocking warehouse in Houston and operates a second manufacturing facility in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam to better serve the Asia Pacific market. To learn more, visit Penflex.com.

