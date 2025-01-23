American Business Systems Joins Forces with Abyde to Provide HIPAA Compliance Solutions

New Partnership Simplifies HIPAA Compliance for Medical Practice Clients

FORT WORTH, Texas , Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American Business Systems (ABS), a leader in the medical billing industry that assists aspiring entrepreneurs in establishing their own medical billing businesses, has partnered with Abyde, a technology company specializing in automated HIPAA and OSHA compliance software.

The cloud-based, automated HIPAA compliance platform offers private medical practice clients proactive compliance management, personalized guidance during audits, and expert incident response for issues such as data breaches and patient complaints.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Abyde, a leader in the compliance industry. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to providing our owners and their physician clients with cutting-edge technology and turnkey services. By integrating Abyde's software and services into our compliance offering, we're mitigating the risks that our private practice clients face regarding potential HIPAA violations. Such violations can result in costly penalties and significant challenges," said Adam Phillip, Chief Executive Officer of ABS.

"Partnering with American Business Systems is incredibly exciting. By combining their expertise with Abyde's revolutionary compliance platform, we will empower healthcare practices of all sizes to navigate the complexities of HIPAA regulations with ease, ensuring they achieve and maintain compliance seamlessly," said Abyde's Chief Revenue Officer Chris Wheaton.

The collaboration comes at a critical juncture. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has initiated another round of audits of HIPAA-regulated entities, which will continue through the end of 2025.

"These audits can assist regulated entities in improving their HIPAA compliance and their protection of health information," said Melanie Fontes Rainer, OCR Director.

The most recent round of audits conducted in 2016-2017 revealed alarming compliance gaps among covered entities (CEs) and business associates (BAs). Regulatory attorney Paul Hales of Hales Law Group noted that "86% of CEs and 83% of BAs failed the risk analysis audit, and 94% of CEs and 88% of BAs failed the risk management audit."

The compliance platform helps ensure that HIPAA-regulated entities remain compliant and protected. Abyde has a flawless record in HIPAA investigations, with no practice using their platform ever incurring penalties from an OCR HIPAA compliance audit.

ABS' Abyde-supported compliance package is available to their licensees' private medical practice clients starting in January 2025.

