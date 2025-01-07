American Cancer Fund Launches Screamin' for Screenings Initiative to Promote Cancer Awareness and Early Detection!

News provided by

American Cancer Fund

Jan 07, 2025, 11:11 ET

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Fund is excited to announce the launch of its new campaign, "Screamin' for Screenings," aimed at encouraging families to prioritize cancer screenings through a unique role-reversal initiative. Beginning in 2025, children across the country will take the lead in urging their parents, grandparents, and loved ones to get screened for cancer, emphasizing the importance of early detection and prevention.

Continue Reading
Screamin For Screeenings
Screamin For Screeenings
S4S
S4S

From Maryland to Alaska, kids will be rallying support for this vital cause, requesting a contribution of $20.25 to help bring awareness and screenings to communities nationwide as we bring in the New Year! This campaign not only highlights the critical role of early detection in fighting cancer but also empowers children to take an active role in their families' health.

To kick off the campaign, children across the nation will be leading the charge, urging their parents and loved ones to prioritize early screenings. This unique role-reversal approach emphasizes the vital role of early detection in saving lives. As Johnny O. Knox (Age 13), an advocate for the Screamin' For Screenings initiative, shares, "I think by involving my generation and fellow gamers all over the country, we can have a profound impact on keeping families healthy by "screamin'" at our parents. By encouraging our loved ones to get screened, my generation alone has the opportunity to reverse roles, save lives, and still find time for Fortnite and Roblox!".

To learn more about the "Screamin' For Screenings" campaign and how you can support this important initiative, please visit our website at https://americancancerfund.org/screamin-for-screenings/. To contribute and help spread the message of early detection, visit our pledge page at https://www.pledge.to/screamin-for-screenings.

Together, we can make a difference in the fight against cancer and promote healthier futures for families everywhere.

About the American Cancer Fund

The American Cancer Fund is committed to providing resources and support for cancer patients and their families. By connecting patients with experts and promoting early detection initiatives, we strive to reduce the impact of cancer on individuals and communities across the nation. #kNOwCancer #ScreaminForScreenings #IScreamed!

SOURCE American Cancer Fund

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

American Cancer Fund Launches 12 Days of Giving Campaign to Support Cancer Patients and Recently Diagnosed Patients This Holiday Season!

American Cancer Fund Launches 12 Days of Giving Campaign to Support Cancer Patients and Recently Diagnosed Patients This Holiday Season!

The American Cancer Fund is excited to announce its annual "12 Days of Giving" Campaign, which will run from December 20, 2024, through December 31,...
American Cancer Fund asks that you keep them in mind this "Giving Tuesday" to support Early Detection and Prevention!

American Cancer Fund asks that you keep them in mind this "Giving Tuesday" to support Early Detection and Prevention!

This Giving Tuesday, the American Cancer Fund is proud to announce a special initiative aimed at empowering communities to prioritize cancer...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

New Products & Services

New Products & Services

Not For Profit

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics