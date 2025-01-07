American Cancer Fund Launches Screamin' for Screenings Initiative to Promote Cancer Awareness and Early Detection!

WASHINGTON, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Fund is excited to announce the launch of its new campaign, "Screamin' for Screenings," aimed at encouraging families to prioritize cancer screenings through a unique role-reversal initiative. Beginning in 2025, children across the country will take the lead in urging their parents, grandparents, and loved ones to get screened for cancer, emphasizing the importance of early detection and prevention.

From Maryland to Alaska, kids will be rallying support for this vital cause, requesting a contribution of $20.25 to help bring awareness and screenings to communities nationwide as we bring in the New Year! This campaign not only highlights the critical role of early detection in fighting cancer but also empowers children to take an active role in their families' health.

To kick off the campaign, children across the nation will be leading the charge, urging their parents and loved ones to prioritize early screenings. This unique role-reversal approach emphasizes the vital role of early detection in saving lives. As Johnny O. Knox (Age 13), an advocate for the Screamin' For Screenings initiative, shares, "I think by involving my generation and fellow gamers all over the country, we can have a profound impact on keeping families healthy by "screamin'" at our parents. By encouraging our loved ones to get screened, my generation alone has the opportunity to reverse roles, save lives, and still find time for Fortnite and Roblox!".

To learn more about the "Screamin' For Screenings" campaign and how you can support this important initiative, please visit our website at https://americancancerfund.org/screamin-for-screenings/. To contribute and help spread the message of early detection, visit our pledge page at https://www.pledge.to/screamin-for-screenings.

Together, we can make a difference in the fight against cancer and promote healthier futures for families everywhere.

About the American Cancer Fund

The American Cancer Fund is committed to providing resources and support for cancer patients and their families. By connecting patients with experts and promoting early detection initiatives, we strive to reduce the impact of cancer on individuals and communities across the nation. #kNOwCancer #ScreaminForScreenings #IScreamed!

