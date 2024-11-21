American Cancer Society and American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network Mark Their 48th Annual Great American Smokeout by Celebrating Youth Tobacco Use Decline

While youth tobacco use broadly has hit a 25-year low in the U.S., over two million young people continue to use these deadly products

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During this year's American Cancer Society's (ACS) Great American Smokeout® on November 21, ACS and the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) are encouraging people who use tobacco to take an important step toward a healthier life by making a plan to quit. The annual event takes place on the third Thursday of November and was created by ACS to provide an opportunity to amplify the risks of tobacco use, promote tobacco cessation resources, and encourage those who use tobacco to quit and urge lawmakers to pass proven tobacco control polices.

According to data from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2024 National Youth Tobacco Survey , youth tobacco use has dropped significantly over the past two decades, but over two million middle and high school students still report current use of tobacco products. Smoking increases the risk of at least 12 different cancers including lung cancer, and smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke causes more than 480,000 deaths in the U.S every year.

"Quitting smoking has almost immediate positive health benefits. Just 20 minutes after quitting your heart rate and blood pressure drop. Within months your circulation improves and your lung function increases. In two to five years, your risk of certain cancers is cut in half," said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, MBA, interim CEO of the ACS and ACS CAN.

Of adults who smoke regularly, 90 percent started smoking before the age of 18. ACS's advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN, works at all levels of government to combat Big Tobacco's deliberate targeting of youth with their harmful products.

"In order to protect our youth and build on the progress we've achieved, it's essential that we continue to advocate for policies that have been proven to reduce tobacco usage," said Lisa Lacasse, president of ACS CAN. "As part of the Great American Smokeout, we urge state and local governments to end the sale of all flavored tobacco products in addition to enacting proven tobacco control policies such as comprehensive smoke-free laws and regular and significant tax increases on all tobacco products—lives depend on it."

For more information and resources:

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

About American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) advocates for evidence-based public policies to reduce the cancer burden for everyone. We engage our volunteers across the country to make their voices heard by policymakers at every level of government. We believe everyone should have a fair and just opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. Since 2001, as the American Cancer Society's nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, ACS CAN has successfully advocated for billions of dollars in cancer research funding, expanded access to quality affordable health care, and advanced proven tobacco control measures. We stand with our volunteers, working to make cancer a top priority for policymakers in cities, states and our nation's capital. Join the fight by visiting www.fightcancer.org .

