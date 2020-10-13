American Cancer Society and Chevrolet Celebrate 10-Year Partnership in Fight Against Breast Cancer

While Making Strides events have gone virtual this year, Chevrolet will continue support the events at the national, regional and local level all month. Employees across the country are participating in local Making Strides Against Breast Cancer events by "walking where they are" and making donations.

On October 1, Chevrolet launched its monthlong #IDriveFor social media campaign, which encourages people to share whom they drive for using the hashtag. Chevrolet will contribute $5 for every social post (up to $220,000) on Twitter or Instagram using #IDriveFor.

Chevrolet is also showing its support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Making Strides by turning the towers of the Renaissance Center global headquarters in Detroit pink during October, displaying a pink fleet of vehicles and painting the sidewalks in front of the Renaissance Center pink.

"We are more grateful than ever for Chevrolet's partnership, 10 years strong," said Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. "Cancer hasn't stopped for COVID-19. Chevy's continued commitment to Making Strides, ensures we can fund the future and continue the progress we have made in the fight against breast cancer through groundbreaking research, providing access to care and providing screenings for those who need it most."

"Many things look different today than they did a year ago, but the commitment by ACS to continue the fight against breast cancer remains unwavering," said Steve Majoros, U.S. vice president, Chevrolet Marketing. "Chevy is proud to continue our commitment to Making Strides with the rollout of the #IDriveFor campaign. We are excited to leverage technology to create a virtual community fueled by the shared mission of raising awareness of and financial support for breast cancer research."

To learn more about Making Strides, visit makingstrideswalk.org.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world's largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org.

Media Contact: Amanda Bosherz, [email protected]

SOURCE American Cancer Society Michigan