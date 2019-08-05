American Cancer Society and CVS Health Announce 2nd Annual Campaign to Fund Cancer Patient Services and Breakthrough Research

"We all know someone who has been affected by cancer, some cases of which may have been preventable through increased access to early screenings and detection, education and breakthrough treatments," said Kevin Hourican, executive vice president of CVS Heath, and president of CVS Pharmacy. "Through support of the American Cancer Society, our company and our customers are able to positively impact cancer outcomes, reduce the prevalence of tobacco-related cancer incidences and help more people on their path to better health."

CVS Pharmacy customers can join in the company's efforts and honor and support those affected by cancer by donating to the American Cancer Society at the register at 8,000 CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide or online at cancer.org/cvsdonate from August 4 -24, 2019. Funds raised will directly support the American Cancer Society's breakthrough cancer research, free rides to treatments, free lodging near hospitals and a 24/7 live cancer helpline, as well as build on the two organizations' efforts to help more people lead tobacco-free lives.

"One in three people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with cancer at some point in their lives and the disease affects all of us in some way," said Dr. Richard Wender, chief cancer control officer of the American Cancer Society. "That's why our partnership with CVS Health is so important. Our combined ability to connect with people allows us to do more to attack cancer from every angle, including reducing tobacco use, the leading cause of cancer. CVS Health and their customers' support allow the American Cancer Society to deliver critical patient first programs and breakthrough research. We deeply appreciate the generosity of this work and partnership."

This year, CVS Pharmacy customers can also support the American Cancer Society by purchasing a Hallmark greeting card. For every Hallmark card purchased from August 4 – 24, $1 will go to the American Cancer Society, up to $50,000. Shoppers will also find an exclusive line of cards that Hallmark developed with the American Cancer Society to help people connect when they may not have the words.

The American Cancer Society and CVS Health have partnered together since 2016 on several initiatives, including providing tobacco-control expertise and support to CVS Health's Be The First initiative, a five-year, $50 million commitment to help deliver the first tobacco-free generation. To date, the CVS Health Foundation and the American Cancer Society have helped clear the air for more than 1.4 million students through grants that help colleges and universities advocate for, adopt and implement 100 percent smoke- and tobacco-free campus policies.

About American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org . The American Cancer Society does not endorse any product or service.

About CVS Health

CVS Health is the nation's premier health innovation company helping people on their path to better health. Whether in one of its pharmacies or through its health services and plans, CVS Health is pioneering a bold new approach to total health by making quality care more affordable, accessible, simple and seamless. CVS Health is community-based and locally focused, engaging consumers with the care they need when and where they need it. The Company has more than 9,900 retail locations, approximately 1,100 walk-in medical clinics, a leading pharmacy benefits manager with approximately 94 million plan members, a dedicated senior pharmacy care business serving more than one million patients per year and expanding specialty pharmacy services. CVS Health also serves an estimated 38 million people through traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including rapidly expanding Medicare Advantage offerings and a leading standalone Medicare Part D prescription drug plan. The Company believes its innovative health care model increases access to quality care, delivers better health outcomes and lowers overall health care costs. Find more information about how CVS Health is shaping the future of health at https://www.cvshealth.com.

