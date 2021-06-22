American Cancer Society and CVS Health Launch Campaign to Highlight the Importance of Sun Safety as Cancer Prevention

"Together, the American Cancer Society and CVS Health have the expertise and reach to help people in communities across the nation better understand and engage in sun safety as cancer prevention," said Karen E. Knudsen, MBA, Ph.D., chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. "These efforts, as well as the dollars donated by CVS customers, serve as an important continuation of our partnership to improve lives for cancer patients through research, advocacy, and patient support."

CVS is the official retail pharmacy partner of the American Cancer Society, and this year marks the fourth year CVS Pharmacy has hosted a national in-store fundraising campaign to support ACS's mission to eradicate cancer. This year's campaign will focus on sun safety as cancer prevention, honoring and supporting millions of survivors as well as individuals currently in treatment.

"Our customers and colleagues share our commitment to giving back to the communities we serve," said Eileen Howard Boone, senior vice president, corporate social responsibility & philanthropy for CVS Health. "This in-store campaign provides an opportunity to get involved and support the American Cancer Society's critical efforts to combat cancer and educate people on sun safety this Summer."

Skin cancer is the most common of all cancer types and can affect anyone. Skin cancer rates have been on the rise over the past few decades, with more than 5 million skin cancers diagnosed each year in the United States -- more than all other cancers combined. To help prevent skin cancer, the American Cancer Society recommends protecting yourself and loved ones from the sun's rays by using broad spectrum sunscreen daily and avoiding the sun's strongest rays by covering up or staying inside during peak hours. More detailed skin cancer and sun safety information can be found at www.cancer.org/healthy/be-safe-in-sun.

Since 2018, ACS and CVS Health together have raised more than $15 million for the fight against cancer, supporting breakthrough research and cancer prevention initiatives, including tobacco control.

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information, go to www.cancer.org

About CVS Health

We are a diversified health services company with more than 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, we are meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, our diversified model makes us an integral part of people's everyday health. From our innovative new services at HealthHUB™ locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, we are making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better. Learn more about how we're transforming health at www.cvshealth.com.

SOURCE American Cancer Society

Related Links

www.cancer.org

