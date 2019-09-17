American Cancer Society and National Football League Partner on Crucial Catch Campaign Sweepstakes

ATLANTA, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League's (NFL) Crucial Catch initiative in partnership with the American Cancer Society announced today a unique opportunity for a fan to attend an NFL game in London while supporting the fight against cancer. Through the 2019 NFL Crucial Catch London Sweepstakes, fans can support Crucial Catch's mission of increasing early-detection and prevention of multiple types of cancer while engaging in a once-in-a-lifetime NFL experience at London's world-famous Wembley Stadium. In creating this ultimate NFL fan experience, the NFL and American Cancer society are emphasizing their work to create a world without cancer.

Fanthropic, a 15 Seconds of Fame company, has partnered with the American Cancer Society to operate the sweepstakes. "The Crucial Catch campaign is just one way that the American Cancer Society and the NFL are trying to intercept cancer," said Sharon Byers, Chief Development, Marketing and Communications Officer, American Cancer Society. "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for a special fan experience in London, all while knowing you're helping our mission to fight cancer from every angle." Jarred Snyder, co-founder of Fanthropic, added, "Our partnership with ACS is a prime example of why Fanthropic was created, to give fans the unique opportunity to experience incredible sporting events, all while helping to raise funds for charities and meaningful causes."

NFL fans can enter for a chance to win this exciting experience by donating a minimum of $10 to the American Cancer Society and can double their entry by completing the Defender Tool at crucialcatch.nfl.com. The grand prize will be awarded to one winner and will include a round trip flight to London, lodging, two VIP game tickets to the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans game on Nov. 3 at Wembley Stadium, and a meet and greet with both Jaguars cornerback AJ Bouye and Texans' cornerback Johnathan Joseph, who both graciously donated their game tickets for this initiative. The sweepstakes will run from Tuesday, Sept. 17 until Sunday, Oct. 13.

For Bouye, working with the NFL's Crucial Catch initiative and the American Cancer Society is an especially personal cause. "I lost my mom to both brain and breast cancer at the age of two, so this cause is especially close to my heart," said Bouye. "I understand on a deeper level how much these donations are needed in order to find a cure and save lives, so I want to use my platform to raise awareness for the American Cancer Society's cause."

Joseph has similarly experienced a close personal connection to the cause. "Cancer affects everyone and that's why it's so important that we continue to raise funds to fight the disease," said Joseph. "I lost my father to lung cancer and I know the pain that it causes. I'm humbled to use my platform to help save lives through support of the American Cancer Society and to honor my father's legacy."

As the NFL's official cancer partner, the American Cancer Society encourages fans to participate to help save lives, celebrate lives, and fight for a world without cancer.

For more information and to donate, please visit crucialcatch.nfl.com .

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research, to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is attacking cancer from every angle. For more information go to www.cancer.org

About Crucial Catch

The NFL, its clubs, the NFL Players Association and the American Cancer Society are committed to the fight against cancer. Crucial Catch expands the impact of the NFL's work around breast cancer to address multiple types of cancer through prevention, early detection, and timely access to follow-up care. Since 2009, the first year of the NFL's Crucial Catch campaign, the league's work has raised more than $19 million for the American Cancer Society. Money raised through Crucial Catch supports the American Society's Community Health Advocates implementing Nationwide Grants for Empowerment and Equity (CHANGE) program, which promotes health equity and addresses cancer-related disparities. To date, the program has impacted more than 900,000 people with lifesaving resources. Visit nfl.com/crucialcatch to learn more and get involved.

About Fanthropic

Fanthropic is a game-changing community of sports fans, athletes, and professional teams empowering individuals to make a real and lasting impact for charitable causes that matter. Harnessing the passion of fans and the power of teamwork, Fanthropic combines sports and philanthropy to create a new model for giving back in the hometown of every major and minor sports team across the U.S. Fanthropic is a wholly-owned subsidiary of 15 Seconds of Fame (15SOF), the revolutionary social media app that delivers fans their video board and TV broadcast appearances from live events. Fanthropic is the first and only experiential company in sports and entertainment which receives no fee on the proceeds to their charity and foundation partners. For more information visit https://www.fanthropic.com .

