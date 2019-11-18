American Cancer Society and Pack Health Announce the My Journey Program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society and Pack Health today announced a regional health coaching and care coordination pilot in an ongoing collaboration that provides personalized support for individuals during their cancer treatment journey. The My Journey Program uses Pack Health's health coaching platform and coaches to deliver free, one-on-one support for patients through the American Cancer Society's network of health system partners. Pack Health's Health Advisors help patients navigate care, overcome social determinant barriers, and improve overall quality of life.

"From the vulnerable time of receiving a diagnosis, and throughout the treatment journey, patients need support beyond the scheduled visits," says Letitia Thompson, MPA, Vice President, Regional Cancer Control for the American Cancer Society. "Our partnership with Pack Health enables us to provide that support, navigation and resources to patients in a personalized and data-driven way."

So far, 54 hospital locations have signed on to refer patients to the My Journey program, and 147 members have already signed up for the new initiative. Pack Health's Health Advisors engage these members remotely via weekly coaching calls, texts, and emails, to help individuals maintain motivation, manage pain and fatigue symptoms, and overcome any barriers they may face in their treatment journey. For example, Pack Health Advisors coordinate rides with ACS Road to Recovery whenever transportation presents a barrier to care, and put members in touch with ACS Hope Lodge if they are struggling find affordable housing near their treatment center.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the American Cancer Society to extend patient-centered, evidence-based support for individuals with cancer," says Director of Medical Affairs Kelly Brassil PhD RN. "We look forward to supporting My Journey members to achieve wellness goals in the context of their cancer treatment and beyond."

About Pack Health

Pack Health is a digital health coaching platform that integrates evidence-based content, metrics, and devices to deliver highly personalized, human-to-human support. The high touch engagement model is proven to increase access, improve experience, and drive better health outcomes for individuals with chronic conditions. This translates to ROI for clients in each industry vertical, including health systems, health plans, and employers. To learn more visit http://www.packhealth.com/

