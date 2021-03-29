American Cancer Society Announces 2021 Michigan Area Board
Mar 29, 2021, 09:00 ET
DETROIT, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 12 American Cancer Society Michigan Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more, visit cancer.org.
2021 Board Members:
Tom S. Pursel - 20201 ACS Area Board Chair
Managing Director, Private Wealth Advisor, Merrill Private Wealth Management
Susan Venen-Bock - 2021 ACS Area Board Vice Chair
Owner, SvB Consulting
Jessica Bensenhaver, MD, MS - Surgeon, Henry Ford Health System
Benjamin Bohannon - Product Manager, General Motors
RJ Corning - Sr. Director, Global Benefits & Mobility, Whirlpool
Ian A. Hogan - Executive Vice President; Corporate Banking & Treasury, Comerica Bank
Jay Kalisky - C.P.A., CFP, Robinson, Pietras, Kalisky & Company, P.C.
RANDALL MELTON - Vice President of Merchandising, Kroger Michigan Division
Cheri Morrison - ACS Volunteer
David Peabody - Sr. Vice President; General Counsel & Managing Director, McKinley
Davang Shah - Global Managing Director, Marketing Google
Jeffrey Sheehan - President, Johnstone Supply
