American Cancer Society Announces 2021 Ohio/ West Virginia/ Northern Kentucky Area Board

News provided by

American Cancer Society Ohio, West Virginia, Northern Kentucky

Mar 15, 2021, 09:00 ET

CLEVELAND, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 30 Ohio/ West Virginia/ Northern Kentucky American Cancer Society Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more, visit cancer.org.

2021 Board Members:

Introducing the 2021 American Cancer Society Ohio/ West Virginia/ Northern Kentucky Area Board

Kris Kipp – ACS Area Board Chair
Executive Director, Clinical Services and Chief Nursing Officer
The Ohio State University
James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute

Jerry Kysela – ACS Area Board Vice Chair
Senior Managing Director – Executive Chairman Aon

Jeanette Altenau – ACS Area Board Vice Chair
Director of Community Relations & Government Affairs, TriHealth

David Arends – Chairman & CEO, CR Architecture & Design

Carrie Beckman - Associate Chief Nursing Officer, The Christ Hospital

Kathleen Bond - ACS Volunteer

Jennifer Carlson - Associate Vice President, External Relations & Advocacy, OSU Wexner Medical Center

Gary Carr - Vice President of Sales, Total Quality Logistics

Phillip Ciano - Partner, Ciano & Goldwasser LLP

Gary Connelly - General Counsel, Geon Performance Solutions

Richard Crepage, Ed. D. - ACS Volunteer

Taylor Davis - VP Real Estate and Originations, GBX Group

Marc DeLorenzo - SVP Strategic Sourcing, Cardinal Health

Don DePerro - President & CEO, Columbus Chamber of Commerce

David Drechsler - Member, McDonald Hopkins LLC

Dr. Praveen Dubey - Vice President, Medical Director, Cancer Services OhioHealth

Missy Duggan - Multi-National Account Manager, Delta Air Lines

Dr. Douglas Flora - Executive Medical Director, St. Elizabeth Cancer Center

Susan Hirth - ACS Volunteer

Daniel Hopgood - SVP and Controller, Eaton

Harsha Kapur - Executive Vice President & Head of Business Risk & Controls and Shared Services, KeyBank

Dr. Benjamin Li - Director, Cancer Center MetroHealth Hospital

Nader Masadeh - President & CEO, Buffalo Wings & Rings

Ted McQuade - Managing Partner, Franklin Street Advisors

Alicia Miller - Managing Director, Catalyst Insight Group

T.J. Monico - Managing Director, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Tanner Murphy – Manager, Audit & Assurance, Deloitte & Touche LLP

Jennifer Newman - Vice President, Wealth Management Advisor, Merrill Lynch

Natoya J. Walker-Minor – Deputy General Manager, Administration and External Affairs, Greater Cleveland RTA

Carole Weimer - ACS Volunteer

