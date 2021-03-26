American Cancer Society Announces 2021 Tennessee Area Board
Mar 26, 2021, 09:00 ET
NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 17 Tennessee American Cancer Society Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more, visit cancer.org.
2021 Board Members:
James Lancaster, M.D. - 2021 ACS Area Board Chair
Senior Medical Director, Cigna Healthcare
Melinda Scruggs Gales - 2021 ACS Area Board Vice Chair
Partner, Strategy Advisors Group
John Bearden - Business Advisor and Investor
Jeremy Bolls -Founder and CEO, Kindful
Jason Brown - Partner, Schaad Brown Real Estate
Cathy Cate - Executive Director, Leadership Tennessee
Matt DuFour - COO, Academy Fight Songs and Founder & CEO, Loose Change Ventures
Mary Alice Heston - Vice President, Salesforce Cloud Solution Alliances, Industries
Samantha Kirby - Vice President, Oncology Services, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA
Steve Leh - CEO, AUTOFLYTE
Ted Limmer - Market President, Alfred Williams & Co.
Sam Savage - Founder/CEO, Savage Ventures
Robin Shah - Chief Commercial Officer, Tennessee Oncology
David Smith - President, eviCore
Marc Watkins, M.D. - Chief Medical Officer, Kroger – The Little Clinic
Daniel Weisman - Vice President, Private Wealth, AllianceBernstein
Todd Werner - Senior Advisor, Mahdlo
Media contact: [email protected]
SOURCE American Cancer Society in Tennessee
Share this article