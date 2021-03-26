NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) is a global grassroots force of nearly 2 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. Those essential volunteers also include the 17 Tennessee American Cancer Society Area Board Members. The experience these community members and business leaders bring to the ACS board is vital to furthering the American Cancer Society's mission. To learn more, visit cancer.org.

2021 Board Members:

American Cancer Society Announces 2021 Tennessee Area Board

James Lancaster, M.D. - 2021 ACS Area Board Chair

Senior Medical Director, Cigna Healthcare

Melinda Scruggs Gales - 2021 ACS Area Board Vice Chair

Partner, Strategy Advisors Group

John Bearden - Business Advisor and Investor

Jeremy Bolls -Founder and CEO, Kindful

Jason Brown - Partner, Schaad Brown Real Estate

Cathy Cate - Executive Director, Leadership Tennessee

Matt DuFour - COO, Academy Fight Songs and Founder & CEO, Loose Change Ventures

Mary Alice Heston - Vice President, Salesforce Cloud Solution Alliances, Industries

Samantha Kirby - Vice President, Oncology Services, Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA

Steve Leh - CEO, AUTOFLYTE

Ted Limmer - Market President, Alfred Williams & Co.

Sam Savage - Founder/CEO, Savage Ventures

Robin Shah - Chief Commercial Officer, Tennessee Oncology

David Smith - President, eviCore

Marc Watkins, M.D. - Chief Medical Officer, Kroger – The Little Clinic

Daniel Weisman - Vice President, Private Wealth, AllianceBernstein

Todd Werner - Senior Advisor, Mahdlo

